Interview: Zip Zap Circus' Brent Van Rensburg and Phelelani Ndakrokra chat about MOYA

Prepare to be dazzled this August, because Zip Zap Circus is returning with their hit production, MOYA. This time around, MOYA is reinvigorated with brand-new original music and an exciting new cast.

Brent Van Rensburg, the artistic director of MOYA and co-founder of Zip Zap Circus, and Phelelani Ndakrokra, one of the main stars of the show, sat down with us and shared a glimpse of the MOYA magic.

BWW: When I was younger there were times that I dreamt of joining the circus, but it seemed like such a far-fetched fantastical idea. How does one end up working in the arena of the circus? Is it as magical as it seems from the outside?

BRENT: There’s no one path to joining the circus, everyone has their own story. The most important thing is that you persevere, that you have passion and the will to be there. In the context of Zip Zap, we are a safe and inclusive space that invites and welcomes a wide range of kids from all over Cape Town to be a part of our circus family. And yes, it truly is as magical as it sounds. A lot of hard work, but magical indeed.

PHELELANI: When I was younger, I never knew anything about the circus. I was introduced to the circus by the person who used to look after me, at the age of 15. Since then, I have never wanted to let go of it. When you learn circus skills you have to decide whether it’s what you want as a person. Circus is definitely magical, from the training process to the creation side.

BWW: Brent, Zip Zap has been running full steam for 30 years. That is incredibly impressive, especially considering the tough economic landscape of South African entertainment. What do you think is key to Zip Zap’s longevity? What’s it been like to view the transformation of the circus?

BRENT: Well, it’s simple: the children kept coming, so we kept going. We are driven by our kids who make up the spirit of Zip Zap. Our philosophy is never giving up, and striving to keep our doors open to make the magic of circus accessible to kids from all walks of life.

It’s been an amazing journey to witness Zip Zap evolve and grow over time, from 15 children in 1992 to 2000 in 2023! We now have 10 different social, outreach, youth, and professional training programmes, and 2 facilities - the Zip Zap Academy in Salt River, Cape Town and the Zip Zap Performance Dome in the city centre.

BWW: MOYA is described as a blend of contemporary and traditional circus. What makes MOYA different compared to other circus shows?

BRENT: Zip Zap always brings a unique flare to the stage, but MOYA in particular presents many children’s stories of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity and challenges. Our cast is not actors playing a role, they are telling their own story - combining daring circus and acrobatics antics, physical movement, South African dance genres, music and sounds, and authentic emotion. The spirit and magic of Zip Zap are brought to life on stage, right before your eyes. MOYA will wow, delight and move you, and leave you inspired to dare to dream.

BWW: Phelelani, the work that you do is incredibly physically demanding. How do you prepare for a performance?

PHELELANI: Yes, it is indeed physically demanding. I like to listen to the music of the act I will be doing to process and understand it so that it is easy to put the movement together. Once I know the music better, I start to structure the act.

BWW: A little birdie told me that you have some showstopper moments in MOYA. What do you think audiences will enjoy the most when watching MOYA?

PHELELANI: I think that they will enjoy the whole show from the beginning to the end. There’s a lot happening on stage. Non-stop action and set to great music. I just hope that the audience prepares themselves and has tissues ready.

MOYA promises to be a mesmerizing show that blends contemporary and traditional circus, grounded by real-life Zip Zap stories. MOYA will be showing at the Artscape Opera House from 3 to 6 August 2023 for five shows only.

After the Cape Town season, MOYA will head to Johannesburg for a limited season at The Teatro at Montecasino from 31 August to 10 September 2023.

Photo credit: Camille Rorive