INDIAN IDOL Season 14 Stars to Perform at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace

South Africa can now witness the star power live on stage of the winner and top 3 finalists from Indian Idol Season 14.

Performing for the first time in South Africa, the musical extravaganza, Dynamic-4, will see winner Vaibhav Gupta joined by finalists Subhadeep Das, Piyush Panwar and Ananya Pal performing live on the 9th of June at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace (Johannesburg).

The ‘Dynamic-4’ will be showcasing their phenomenal talent with a power-packed live performance of fan-favourite Bollywood numbers, soulful ballads to evergreen classics and modern pop tracks. Accompanied with a live band, this concert is a celebration of their inspiring journey from aspiring singers to national icons.

This season of Indian Idol saw Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani on the judging panel.

Hailing from Kanpur, Vaibhav Gupta’s singing talent was discovered by his father who persuaded him to participate in singing competitions from a young age. After impressing the judges with his powerful performances and lifting the trophy at Indian Idol, he has decided to embark on a career on creating independent music.

From Kolkata to the world’s stage, with a melodious voice and classical talent, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury has made his career through consistent hard work.

Rising star, Piyush Panwar is a trained singer/musician born into a family of musicians. He started singing at the age of 10 and has also taken part in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

A talented singer from the culturally vibrant city of Kolkata, Ananya Pal, captured the hearts of the audience with her mesmerizing voice and exceptional performance.

Get ready to experience the thrill of seeing your idols shine brighter as Dynamic-4 comes alive on stage for an unforgettable night of music, emotion, and talent. Tickets from R280 are available at Ticketpro or your nearest SPAR Payzone kiosk.

Dynamic-4 in Johannesburg is brought to you by Blu Blood. Durban can also enjoy the show on 8th of June at The Globe at Suncoast (brought to you by Blu Blood and Showtime Promotions).

Event details:

Date: Sunday, 9 June 2024

Time: 18h00 (doors open 17h00)

Venue: Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace (near OR Tambo), Johannesburg