IMAGINE AFRICA to Bring Gcina Mhlophe's Stories to Peoples Theatre

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Peoples Theatre has announced Imagine Africa: Our Stories Brought to Life, a new family production celebrating African storytelling and the work of acclaimed author and storyteller Dr. Gcina Mhlophe.

The production will run from September 15 through October 4, 2026, coinciding with South Africa's Heritage Month in September.

Imagine Africa will bring several of Mhlophe's stories to the stage, including Golden Windows, How the Lion Got His Roar and Horns Only. The tales will be presented through music, costumes, props and audience participation, taking young theatergoers into a world of African wildlife, colorful characters and imaginative adventures.

The cast features Bethany-Joy Jiyane, Boikie Mogorosi, Khosi Mkhonza and Luciano Zuppa.

Using Peoples Theatre's theatre-in-education approach, children in the audience will become active participants in the stories, helping characters navigate challenges and solve problems. The production aims to encourage teamwork, community and language development while introducing young audiences to Africa's oral storytelling tradition.

"Imagine Africa is such an exciting project, not only do we have Gcina's exciting stories come to life on stage, but the children in the audience will take part," producer and director Jill Girard said. "This is interactive theatre at its best, guided by a superb professional cast."

Mhlophe is an internationally recognized author, performer and storyteller and the founding director of the Gcinamasiko Arts & Heritage Trust. Her work has been translated into all of South Africa's official languages as well as isiSwahili, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese, among others, and has also been made available in Braille.

Her honors include a SAMA for Stories of Africa, an Obie Award, a Joseph Jefferson Award, a Fringe First at the Edinburgh Festival, the MultiChoice Africa Legend Storyteller Award, the USIBA Cultural Legend Award and the SA Children's Laureate Award. She most recently received a SAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award for her acting and contributions to South African film. Since 2019, her October 24 birthday has also been recognized as National Storytelling Day.

Jiyane returns to Peoples Theatre after previously appearing in productions there and at the National Children's Theatre. A graduate of Tshwane University of Technology's Musical Theatre program, she is also a trained puppeteer.

Mogorosi is an actor, writer, physical theatre performer and voice artist whose credits include The Ungrateful Lion, End Game, Kgosi Tau and Karoo Moose. Mkhonza's stage credits include Winnie the Pooh, Shrek the Musical and Disney's Aladdin, in which she played Jasmine. She has also provided isiZulu voices for children's series including Cocomelon, Rubble & Crew and Dora the Explorer.

Zuppa brings more than four decades of professional performing experience to the production. His musical theatre credits include The Pirates of Penzance, Singin' in the Rain, My Fair Lady, Grease, Hair, The King and I and West Side Story. At Peoples Theatre, he has appeared in productions including Shrek, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Seussical and Matilda.

Imagine Africa: Our Stories Brought to Life is produced by Peoples Pre Productions and directed by Jill Girard, with set design by Grant Knottenbelt, costumes by Luciano Zuppa, choreography by Sandy Dyer Richardson and musical direction by Coenraad Rall.

School performances will take place Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Public performances will be offered Saturdays, Sundays and during school holidays at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

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