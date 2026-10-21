CLUE Will Open at Milnerton Playhouse

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Milnerton Players will present Clue: On Stage at Milnerton Playhouse in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 28 through December 13, 2026.

Based on the cult classic film and beloved Hasbro board game, Clue: On Stage brings the familiar murder mystery to life in a fast-paced farce filled with slapstick comedy, sharp wit, and unexpected twists.

The story follows six eccentric guests, a butler, and a maid who gather at Boddy Manor, where murder and mayhem unfold in every room. As the body count rises and suspicions mount, audiences are invited to unravel the mystery alongside the colorful cast of characters.

Written by Sandy Rustin, the play is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The production is directed by Wayne Hendricks and Kerryn Warren.

The cast features Anton Schafer as Wadsworth, Donielle Reed as Yvette, Amy Malgas as the Cook, Singing Telegram Girl and Cop, Theo Roux as Colonel Mustard, Claudia Klein as Mrs. White, Fiona Tanner as Mrs. Peacock, Stephen Ritchie as Mr. Green, Matthew Kingwill as Professor Plum, Kim R2 as Miss Scarlet, Chris Doran as Mr. Boddy and Cop, and Adam Osrin as Motorist and Cop.

Performances will take place November 28–29 and December 5–6 and 12–13 at 2:30 p.m., with additional evening performances December 4–5 and 11–12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are R180 and are available through the Milnerton Players website. For booking inquiries, contact bookings@milnertonplayers.co.za.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 06 Hrs 09 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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