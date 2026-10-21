CLUE Will Open at Milnerton Playhouse
The production will take the stage at Milnerton Playhouse.
Milnerton Players will present Clue: On Stage at Milnerton Playhouse in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 28 through December 13, 2026.
Based on the cult classic film and beloved Hasbro board game, Clue: On Stage brings the familiar murder mystery to life in a fast-paced farce filled with slapstick comedy, sharp wit, and unexpected twists.
The story follows six eccentric guests, a butler, and a maid who gather at Boddy Manor, where murder and mayhem unfold in every room. As the body count rises and suspicions mount, audiences are invited to unravel the mystery alongside the colorful cast of characters.
Written by Sandy Rustin, the play is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The production is directed by Wayne Hendricks and Kerryn Warren.
The cast features Anton Schafer as Wadsworth, Donielle Reed as Yvette, Amy Malgas as the Cook, Singing Telegram Girl and Cop, Theo Roux as Colonel Mustard, Claudia Klein as Mrs. White, Fiona Tanner as Mrs. Peacock, Stephen Ritchie as Mr. Green, Matthew Kingwill as Professor Plum, Kim R2 as Miss Scarlet, Chris Doran as Mr. Boddy and Cop, and Adam Osrin as Motorist and Cop.
Performances will take place November 28–29 and December 5–6 and 12–13 at 2:30 p.m., with additional evening performances December 4–5 and 11–12 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are R180 and are available through the Milnerton Players website. For booking inquiries, contact bookings@milnertonplayers.co.za.
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