EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to South Africa in March

Every Brilliant Thing will come to the Drama Factory next month. This is a one-man show that explores the beauty and resilience of the human spirit. The production, recently nominated for a prestigious Fleur du Cap Theatre Theatre Award in the Best New Director category, will be staged at The Drama Factory in Strand from the 7 to 16 March 2024 and at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) in Oudtshoorn from the 28 to 30 March 2024.

The South African premiere of this critically acclaimed theatrical experience received rave reviews with BroadwayWorld South Africa describing it as one of 2023’s most 'electrifying theatre experiences.’ The heartwarming coming-of-age story, a tragicomedy, celebrates the small but brilliant things that make life worth living for. In Every Brilliant Thing, a young boy grapples with the emotional challenges of his mother's struggle with depression. To help her find hope, he begins compiling a list of everything brilliant in the world.

In this 2024 return season, actor Henu Baden brings the story to life as it unfolds in an immersive 'in-the-round' setting. Audience members are invited to participate by reciting the items on the boy's list, creating a shared and deeply wholesome experience.

Every Brilliant Thing has been staged globally to worldwide critical acclaim, and Jeff Brooker Productions is proud to once again present their second South African run this March to South african audiences in Cape Town and Oudtshoorn.

Tickets for Every Brilliant Thing from the 7 March 2024 at The Drama Factory in the Strand are available through their website: https://www.dramafactory.co.za/whatson#JEFF24 while tickets for the KKNK are available through Webtickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1541861669

Alert: Every Brilliant Thing discusses depression and suicide. For additional information, please contact Jeff Brooker Productions at info@jbpro.co.za or visit the Every Brilliant Thing Instagram @every_brilliantthing.