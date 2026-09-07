SHADOWS OF THE SUBCONSCIOUS to Premiere at The Drama Factory

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Mentalist Bryan Miles will premiere Shadows of the Subconscious at The Drama Factory. What lies in the shadows of your subconscious? Two performances only, 17 and 18 October, Somerset West.

Somerset West - What lies in the shadows of our subconscious mind? It's the question South African mentalist Bryan Miles has spent thirty years chasing - and this October, he brings his answer to The Drama Factory stage for the first time, with two performances only of his brand-new show, Shadows of the Subconscious, on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October, both at 3pm.

Long before he could explain why, Bryan Miles was already taking people's minds apart - one game at a time. A pile of Lego bricks. A deck of UNO cards. A Rubik's Cube. What looked like ordinary childhood play was, in hindsight, an early education in unconscious communication.

In Shadows of the Subconscious, Miles pulls those same everyday objects out of memory and onto the stage. Using Lego, UNO cards, a Rubik's Cube - and even the emojis we now use to talk without talking - he maps the hidden mechanics of human perception in real time: how we read each other, what our bodies say before our mouths do, and just how much of every decision we make happens somewhere we are not aware of.

"As a kid, I wasn't just playing games - I was reading people," says Miles.

"Every round of UNO taught me how to read a bluff. A Rubik's Cube taught me that even chaos has a hidden order - if you know where to look! Shadows of the Subconscious takes audiences back into that same curiosity, using the games we all grew up with to reveal the patterns running underneath everything we say - and everything we don't."

The show moves between verbal and non-verbal communication, intuition, and suggestion, inviting the audience to do more than watch - they become part of the experiment. It climaxes in an ambitious stunt Miles has never attempted before, built entirely on being in exactly the right place at exactly the right time, with every single person in the room playing a part.

Miles has spent three decades studying the psychology of perception, hosting his own 13-part SABC3 series One Day with Bryan Miles, and performing for global organisations and luxury cruise lines worldwide. He is regularly booked to perform at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood. Shadows of the Subconscious is his most personal stage work yet.

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