Critically Acclaimed Drama THE GOOD DAD / DIE GOEIE PA FOR THE BAXTER Comes To Cape Town

Cape Town now has the chance to catch the new, South African production of Gail Louw's internationally acclaimed play THE GOOD DAD in both English and Afrikaans (DIE GOEIE PA).

The different language productions will run at The Baxter's Masambe Theatre in February. THE GOOD DAD will be performed from 13 to 18 February, with DIE GOEIE PA presented from 20 to 24 February.

DIE GOEIE PA is created by the award-winning creative team that brought us THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT, which was nominated for eight Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, with Paul du Toit winning Best Director.

Presented by Unlikely Productions, the play features Erika Breytenbach-Marais, who received her second Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nomination for DIE GOEIE PA following its premiere at The Drama Factory in 2022.

Paul du Toit translated the text into Afrikaans for DIE GOEIE PA and once again collaborates with Erika to direct her in this play.

Comments about the South African production include, 'An exceptional piece of gritty story-telling...must-see theatre' (Broadway World), ‘Erika Breytenbach-Marais is verbysterend in haar vertolkings' (Litnet) and ‘Bravo to Erika Breytenbach-Marais….this carefully crafted play, scrapes deep into the emotional journey of the protagonists' (The Cape Robyn).

A happy family. A good father. Everyone thought they were a lovely family. But every family has something to hide and drawn curtains hide dark secrets.

DIE GOEIE PA explores the dramatic journey of three characters, a mother and her twin daughters, and the psychological effects of their abuse: denial, guilt, jealousy and Stockholm Syndrome.

The play is a powerful but gentle telling of a devastating story, a moving account of survival and redemption.

“We are proud to be presenting this first full-length Cape Town run of The Good Dad at The Baxter,” says actress and producer Erika Breytenbach-Marais “The timing is also fitting, as it coincides with the start of a London season at the Playground Theatre, dedicated to honouring Gail Louw's work.”

“The play is based on a true story in England and was derived from actual notes of a psychiatrist, so it also has enormous educational and therapeutical value,” says Breytenbach-Marais.

The London production of The Good Dad was nominated three times for an Off West End Award.

“We are also delighted to be making this production accessible to Deaf audiences, with a South African Sign Language interpreter at the matinee performance on 17 February.”

Presented by Unlikely Productions, THE GOOD DAD is written by Gail Louw, performed by Erika Breytenbach-Marais and translated as DIE GOEIE PA and directed by Paul Du Toit. Sound Design is by Jahn Beukes.

Forming a dynamic and powerful partnership, Unlikely Productions is collaborating with Matla a bana for this run of THE GOOD DAD / DIE GOEIE PA. A portion of the proceeds from the run will be donated to the organisation.

Matla A Bana – A voice against child abuse is an award-winning NGO founded by Monique Strydom after her four-month ordeal as a hostage of an Al Qaeda group in the Philippines. Currently the organisation reaches more than 30 000 children every year with their projects. Matla A Bana has implemented 42 child friendly reporting facilities in 7 provinces, packs thousands of comfort packs for little girls every year, has trained more than 6000 officers of the law and doctors in special skills needed to help abuse victims and also hosts a child protection school education program.

“We are so honoured to be part of this project. It is such a difficult topic and people do not want to talk about it. But if you dig deeper, you will discover that each one of us were affected or knows someone who was affected by abuse. We need more people to stand up and let their voices be heard – by realising that silence is not golden and acting on it, we can stop abuse,” says Matla A Bana founder Monique Strydom.

PG 16 - Mature Content GBV

THE GOOD DAD will be performed at The Baxter Masambe Theatre from 13 to 18 February.

Performance times are:

Tues to Sat at 19h30

Sat 17 and Sun 18 February at 14h30

*The 14h30 performance on Saturday 17 February will be interpreted by a South African Sign Language interpreter.

DIE GOEIE PA will be performed at The Baxter Masambe Theatre from 20 to 24 February.

Performance times are:

Tues to Sat at 19h30

Sat 24 February at 14h30

Tickets cost from R100 – R150.

