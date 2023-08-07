Celebrate Heritage Month with Daylin Sass Live II at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World

SA musician Daylin Sass will return to the stage this September, with the second instalment of his production - Daylin Sass Live - as a continued tribute to the singer's late mother.

The show, which was first performed last year on 9 September honouring Sass's late mother who passed away in April the same year, will take place at Roxy Revue Bar at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.

"The show was played to a sold out live and online audience and we decided to bring it back for a second instalment," said Sass adding that he was excited for the addition of two fellow Capetonian acts to the line-up.

He will be joined by SAMA Nominated Singer-songwriter Jodi Jantjies and 14-year-old musical prodigy Sayde Fillis.

"Cape Town audiences love a good show with good music and good production quality. Knowing what your audience wants is one of the most crucial things to know in this industry. I wouldn't say I've mastered it, but I'm constantly learning which songs work for them, and which don't. I love a Cape Town crowd because their joyful spirits uplift me to do better with every song or even every note. Their shouts of acclamation, their scream of anticipation is nerve-wracking, but it's so beautiful to see/hear how they react when I walk onto a stage especially when it's one of my own shows. The support means everything to me," said Sass.

The show dubbed Daylin Sass Live II is very personal to Sass who says he conceptualised the line-up at a time that was very difficult for him emotionally as an artist and human being.

"When this show was put together, I had just lost my mom, and I took a huge step back to just grieve and go through the emotions of losing my mom and getting used to the new way of living without her on my side.

"Like all my other shows, it takes a lot of time and effort to put concepts together that are different, and this show is just one of those things where you know exactly how it's going to play out. You know exactly what to do, how to do it, and when and which emotions will be evoked in the audience. Simply because it's real and relatable. Everyone has lost someone in their lifetime making the show very relatable," he said.

Jantjies echoes these sentiments, "You can expect a lot of emotions and honesty and just raw vulnerability. I think Daylin exudes those qualities when he sings, and I think it'll rub off on myself. I often rely on the energy of the room, and I already know that just Daylin being there will help me to perform at my best with those qualities."

Fillis is equally excited to be performing with Daylin.

"I am looking forward to it and I'm extremely excited to perform alongside Daylin. It's my first time doing a duet with him, so I'm nervous but also excited at the same time," says the novice performer who broke into the scene at the age of 12 when a video of him singing Easy on Me by Adele went viral.

The show will be taking place during Heritage month, which holds special significance to all three performers.

"My culture is my pride. I might not have the best knowledge of where I come from, but I know who I am and what I stand for. Being born, raised, and still residing in Hanover Park, I've seen a lot. I've heard a lot. I've been through a lot and still am going through a lot. My Heritage is mine. It's important for me to learn about it. We don't celebrate our heritage as coloured people as much as we need to because we have so much good to speak about/showcase and Heritage Month is the time to learn and speak about who we are as a people. As a vast group of people with many talents, skill sets and gifts," said Sass.

EVENT DETAILS:

Venue: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World

Ticket prices: R190 via www.quicket.co.za

Date: Saturday 9 September 2023

Time: Doors open at 18h00pm, show starts at 19h00pm

Direct booking link: Click Here

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Daylin Sass

Singer and songwriter, Daylin Sass was born, raised and is currently residing in Hanover Park, Cape Town, took his first few steps into the Music Industry by gaining experience in the New Apostolic Church. Singing in the church choirs and having a music theory background, Daylin officially started gaining more experience in the industry by furthering his music knowledge at Wynberg High School where he matriculated and achieved Top Theory and Music Practical learner for 5 years consecutively.

At high school Daylin was introduced to showbiz and participated in all school shows for five years of his schooling at Wynberg High School and participated in the Focus School's Jazz Festival and was chosen to be one of the Vocalists for The All-Star Band (Cape Town International Jazz Festival) in 2015. This is where everybody noticed Daylin's talent for the very first time when he performed "Rather Go Blind - Vusi Nova" at the Free Concert with The All-Star Band.

This gave way to Daylin creating his own sound and broadening his versatility with genres like neo soul, jazz, dance pop, club jazz and gospel. He's also been a backing vocalist for well-known local artists such as Salome, Robin Pieters, Genevieve Williams, Elwira Standili, Jarrad Ricketts, Sammy Webber, Lana Crowster, Dawnay, Da Balliez, Marcalex, Alistair Izobell, Can Skylark, Karin Kortjie, Candice Thornton, Mujahid George, Donvino Prins, Supreme 3(Loyiso Bala, Lloyd Cele, Danny K) and many more.

Sass has then entered numerous singing competitions including Maak My Famous. Season 2 where he made it to the top three. A year later he competed in Idols SA Season 17 and made it to the top five. These competitions have shaped and moulded him into the artist that he is today; broadened his work in the industry by producing his own sold-out shows.

Daylin has quite the long list of experience but one that really stood out for everyone was his performance in his first pantomime musical called Cinderella & Frikadella that ran sold out shows for 6 weeks at the Roxy Revue Bar in GrandWest in 2020.

Daylin Sass Social Media details:

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/daylinsassidolssa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daylin_sass/

Sayde Fillis

Sayde is a talented young musician from Kuilsriver, Cape Town - and is currently a Grade 8 student at Sarepta High School.

His musical talents started in the Old Apostolic Church in Sarepta in Sunday School at the age of 6.

As he grew in his vocal ability, Sayde started singing at school where teachers would take videos of him while performing and post it on different social media platforms.

A video of him singing We are the World by Micheal Jackson at school went viral when he was at Irista Primary school, and it attracted a lot of attention.

A few years later another video went viral. Sayde was singing Adele's Easy on Me next to the pool at Kuils River Caravan Park, while he was on a weekend camp with his family.

The video hit over 2 million views on Facebook, and it gained attention all over the media.

MORE ABOUT JODI JANTJIES:

Jodi Jantjies is a SAMA (South African Music Awards) nominated artist from Cape Town, South Africa. She first gained recognition at the age of 16, in 2016 when she auditioned for the ATKV-Crescendo panel.

Fast-forward to 2022, she has been nurtured into one of SA's freshest vocal-powerhouses. Jodi prides herself on contributing to the entertainment industry as a recording and performing artist, as well as a songwriter.

She has shared the stage with well-renowned artists including Hemelbesem, Anna Davel and Vicky Sampson, to name a few.

The ability to articulate her art in both Afrikaans and English has allowed Jodi to explore boundlessly and allowed her to perform on stages including KKNK, Suidoosterfees, Aardklop, Gariepfees and the Artscape Theatre. In 2021 Jodi made her mark within the world of music at the famous Pierneef Theatre in Pretoria.

She is known for her limitless style of music, making it impossible to classify her sound into one genre.

In 2022 Jodi shared the stage with phenoms including Tracey Lee Oliver, Zimbini, Vicky Sampson and the Lady Day Big Band for the production "Femme Fantasties" which took place at the Artscape Theatre.

Jodi's dream collaboration became a reality on her debut album when she had the opportunity to collaborate with her idol - singer and songwriter Karen Zoid. The track titled "Gee My Die Woorde" can be found on all digital streaming services worldwide.

Since the release of her debut album "Woorde", Jodi has been nominated for a Fiesta for her performance at the Suidoosterfees in the production "Liedjiemakers" and has been nominated for a SAMA nomination for "Beste Kontemporere Album".

She has also picked up two Pretoria FM Aitsa nominations in the category of Nuweling Van die Jaar/Newcomer of the Year for "Gee my die Woorde" and Geestelike Liedjie van die Jaar/Gospel Song of the Year for "Een Naam". Jodi draws inspiration from SA artists like Letta Mbula, Karen Zoid, Zolani Mahola and incorporates these diverse sounds into her music.

Jodi Jantjies Social Media details:

Facebook: https: // www. facebook.com/jodi.jantjiesii

Instagram: https: // www. instagram.com/jodijantjies/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JodiJantjies1