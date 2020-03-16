Cape Town City Ballet's Autumn Season Postponed

Cape Town City Ballet's Autumn Season has been postponed, to be rescheduled at a date to be announced in due course.

The Company's productions of the new triple bill FORGET ME NOT and Veronica Paeper's CARMEN were scheduled to start on 9 and 17 May respectively.

The postponement comes following the address by President Ramaphosa on Sunday 15 March, declaring a National State of Disaster with regards to the COVID-19 (Corona virus) pandemic. The restrictions put in place include prohibiting public gatherings of more than 100 persons. As the resident ballet company we stand by the Artscape Theatre Centre's decision to close the theatre for April & May months and will work closely with the management in navigating through this challenging time for all.

"The health and well-being of our audiences, dancers and staff remain our number one responsibility," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. "We join members of our industry in being saddened and concerned at the current situation, but are unwaveringly committed to doing all we can to keep everyone safe, reduce the risk of new infections and 'flatten the curve'.

"We also remain steadfast in our resolve to support members of our industry however we can during this time, and we request that, if you have already purchased a ticket to one of the productions, that you select to continue supporting the arts by donating your ticket instead of asking for a refund."

Any tickets purchased to date will be refunded by Computicket subject to their terms and conditions. For more information you may contact the Artscape Box Office on 021 421-7839 or the Computicket Call Centre which will also be able to assist with more information on the cancellation/refund or exchange process. You may contact the Call Centre on 0861 915 8000 or 011 340 8000, Monday to Saturday, between 08h00 and 20h00. The Call Centre is closed on Sundays and on some public holidays. Alternately you may e-mail info@computicket.com or boxoffice@artscape.co.za





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You