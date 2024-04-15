COMEDY FIESTA Opens at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Showtime Promotions will present COMEDY FIESTA, bringing together renowned comedians for an evening of rip-roaring laughter. The event features the likes of Muthu Murugan, Koobeshen Naidoo, Henry Ramkissoon, Logie Naidoo & Pravesh Mungaldave.

Sharp-tongued and witty comedian Muthu Murugan, also known as the ‘Indian King of Comedy’ will bring some Durban flavour to Emperors Palace.

Actor & comedian Koobeshen Naidoo from the legendary Ding -a- Lings is the head of department for music, art and drama at Ridge Park College is sure to wow his audiences.

Popular comedian and entertainer, Henry Ramkissoon has portrayed many well-known characters that have kept audiences spell bound for over 2 decades and he is most well-known for his off-the-wall, no-holds-barred humour in the Ding-a-Lings comedy productions.

After his retirement in 2016 as the Deputy Mayor of Durban, Logie Naidoo has once again become the face of Durban and man of the moment, doing stand – up comedy, comical videos on social media and featuring in sitcoms films.

Known for leaving his audiences in stitches & having shared the stage with some of South Africa’s legendary comics, the hilarious Pravesh Mungaldave is sure to keep you on the edges of your seat with laughter.

Unwind, relax & have a hearty laugh at Comedy Fiesta on 4th May at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace at 20h00. Tickets available at R150, R200, R250 & R280 online at Ticketpro or SPAR outlets. Patrons are advised the show has an age restriction of 13 & over. For more information contact Showtime Promotions during office hrs on 060 302 9860.