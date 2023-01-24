CALLING US HOME Has World Premiere In Cape Town

Rehearsals of the grand-scale musical Calling Us Home are in full swing and there's magic in the air ahead of their World Premiere of this new, international version, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa at Artscape Theatre from 15th - 19th February 2023!

As the cast and creative team head into Week 3 of rehearsals, American Director Peter Flynn invites us into the rehearsal room, with a first sneak peek of this global collaboration in which the South African, American, European and Asian team and cast build, create and make music together.

Cape Town photographer Daniel Rutland Manners captured these emotive moments as the cast showcased not only their talents, but their sheer passion and commitment, in photos released to the media today for the first time.

Says Director Peter Flynn; "Rehearsals are a daily experience of wonder, learning, and collaboration. The South African theatre community is among the most generous and welcoming with whom I've worked. I knew we had a terrific company of actors from auditions. Spending time with them altogether in the same room investigating this beautiful story confirms all my first impressions. I'm excited, moved, and very grateful."

Producers Shy Music are also proud to announce the full 26-strong cast, having brought together some of the finest in South African and American talent.

Playing the lead role of Grace is Cape Town based Devonecia Swartz, with the roles of the American leads Rafael and Isabella being performed by Míchel Alejandro Castillo and Monica Tulia Ramirez respectively, both residing in New York, USA.

They are ably supported by (in alphabetical order) Thokozani Jiyane (Nelson); Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile (Ivan); Yamikani Mahaka-Phiri (Dino); Nobuntu Mpahlaza (Mother); René Setlhako (Lindiwe); Hanna So (Angie) and Micah Stojakovic (Ben).

Lead ensemble are Sebastian Zokoza (Mr. Sam) and Given Nkosi (Manda) with the ensemble including (in alphabetical order) Cindy-Ann Abrahams (Princess); Graham Bourne (Luther); Dean de Klerk (Mike); Sinéad Donnelly (Female Swing 1); Gabriela Dos Santos (Juanita); Caleb Felix (Ethan); Jay Hlatshwayo (Male Swing 2); Isabella Jane (Eva); Ché-jean Jupp (Mario); Jo-Mari Malan (Mary); Chantal Stanfield (Fawzia); Logan Timbre (Male Swing 1); Annie Williams (Olga) and Hlumelo Yawa (Female Swing 2).

Calling Us Home is composed by Alice Gillham and Directed by Peter Flynn.

The Creative Team includes Lesedi Job (Resident Director); Daniel Keet (Music Director); Celeste Botha(Choreographer); Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer); Pei Lee (Costume Designer) and Mark Malherbe (Sound Designer).

Says Composer Alice Gillham; "It is the most exciting moment when, during the rehearsals, the Libretto and the Music come to life and I cannot wait to share the extraordinary talent and energy of our wonderful cast with Cape Town audiences."

Calling Us Home is an unforgettable, epic musical, fraught with danger, saved by love.

Follow leading lady Grace (Devonecia Swartz) from her homeland across the sea, and into a land full of new adventures where she finds friendship, heartbreak and love.

Be moved by the soaring music, drums that pulse the heartbeat of a continent, and by an amazing journey that will sweep you from the plains of Africa, across the sea, to the icy North of an American city.

Calling Us Home is a story that tells of a great love, but it is also one that humbly yet firmly touches on some of humanity's big issues, such as the plight of refugees, the many challenges women face and the need for greater empathy, understanding and care in an uncertain world.

Tickets range from R190 to R390 and bookings are through Computicket or Artscape Dial-a-Seat 021 421 7695.