 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

CALL ME A DIVA to Bring Cabaret Tribute to The Drama Factory

Emma Amber writes and directs the cabaret, with musical direction by Jo-Mari Malan.

By:
CALL ME A DIVA to Bring Cabaret Tribute to The Drama Factory

Call Me A Diva will come to The Drama Factory in September. Performances will run 11-12 September 2026.

Call Me A Diva is a sparkling celebration of the women who shaped music history. Think glittering gowns, big hair, and powerhouse vocals. Back from a sold out run at the National Arts Festival, this show has three exceptional performers – Emma Amber, Taylyn Miller, and Anja Taljaard and one charming emcee - Ethan Saunders bring their extensive experience in both musical theatre and solo performance to the stage in a thrilling cabaret-style journey through the divas of the last century.

From the soul-stirring power of Aretha Franklin to the country charm of Dolly Parton, the timeless ballads of Celine Dion, the pop brilliance of Shania Twain, the unmatched voice of Whitney Houston, and more – this show pays tribute to the icons we know and love. Audiences can expect exquisite three-part harmonies, dazzling solo numbers, heartfelt moments that move you to tears, and bold, high-energy performances enhanced with choreography. Along the way, the divas share stories, history, and humour, making for an experience that is as informative as it is entertaining.

Call Me A Diva is more than just a concert – it’s a glittering, emotional, and joyful journey through the legacy of music’s most unforgettable women.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Drama Factory
Upcoming Shows
Immortal - Teatre Op Toer
8/15 - 8/19/2026
Sunday Salon - La Donna in Musica
8/30 - 8/30/2026
Recent Articles
HELEN OF TROYEVILLE to Open at The Drama Factory in South Africa
HELEN OF TROYEVILLE to Open at The Drama Factory in South Africa
7/21/2026
SUNDAY SALON - LA DONNA IN MUSICA Will Come to The Drama Factory in August
SUNDAY SALON - LA DONNA IN MUSICA Will Come to The Drama Factory in August
7/21/2026
Don't Miss a South Africa News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

MAMMA MIA! in South Africa MAMMA MIA!
Artscape Theatre (9/03-10/11)
MAMMA MIA! The Musical! in South Africa MAMMA MIA! The Musical!
Artscape Theatre (9/03-10/11)
Swan Lake in South Africa Swan Lake
Teatro at Montecasino (8/07-8/21)
Enrico Brignano - Bello di Mamma 2026 in South Africa Enrico Brignano - Bello di Mamma 2026
Mapo Club (9/01-9/01)
HIGHLIGHTS in South Africa HIGHLIGHTS
Homecoming Centre (8/26-8/29)
MAMMA MIA! The Musical! in South Africa MAMMA MIA! The Musical!
Teatro at Montecasino (10/16-11/22)
MAMMA MIA! in South Africa MAMMA MIA!
Teatro at Montecasino (10/16-11/22)
The 5th annual Aviva Pelham Operetta Competition in South Africa The 5th annual Aviva Pelham Operetta Competition
The Baxter Theatre Concert Hall Rondebosch (8/18-8/18)
HIGHLIGHTS in South Africa HIGHLIGHTS
UJ Arts & Culture (8/20-8/23)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets