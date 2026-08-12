CALL ME A DIVA to Bring Cabaret Tribute to The Drama Factory
Emma Amber writes and directs the cabaret, with musical direction by Jo-Mari Malan.
Call Me A Diva will come to The Drama Factory in September. Performances will run 11-12 September 2026.
Call Me A Diva is a sparkling celebration of the women who shaped music history. Think glittering gowns, big hair, and powerhouse vocals. Back from a sold out run at the National Arts Festival, this show has three exceptional performers – Emma Amber, Taylyn Miller, and Anja Taljaard and one charming emcee - Ethan Saunders bring their extensive experience in both musical theatre and solo performance to the stage in a thrilling cabaret-style journey through the divas of the last century.
From the soul-stirring power of Aretha Franklin to the country charm of Dolly Parton, the timeless ballads of Celine Dion, the pop brilliance of Shania Twain, the unmatched voice of Whitney Houston, and more – this show pays tribute to the icons we know and love. Audiences can expect exquisite three-part harmonies, dazzling solo numbers, heartfelt moments that move you to tears, and bold, high-energy performances enhanced with choreography. Along the way, the divas share stories, history, and humour, making for an experience that is as informative as it is entertaining.
Call Me A Diva is more than just a concert – it’s a glittering, emotional, and joyful journey through the legacy of music’s most unforgettable women.
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