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HELEN OF TROYEVILLE to Open at The Drama Factory in South Africa

Zolie Markey stars in Mike van Graan's solo poetic drama about post-apartheid South Africa.

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HELEN OF TROYEVILLE to Open at The Drama Factory in South Africa

HELEN OF TROYEVILLE, a solo poetic drama written by Mike van Graan and performed by Zolie Markey, is set to run at The Drama Factory in Strand, Western Cape, South Africa from July 30 to August 2, 2026, with performances Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3pm, and Sunday at 4pm.

Presented by MVG Productions, the 55-minute work follows a former Black Sash member who reflects on her life after becoming the victim of an opportunistic crime while attempting to do good in contemporary South Africa, using the five stages of grief as its structural framework to examine life in post-apartheid South Africa.

A poetic drama in the vein of TO LIFE, WITH LOVE, in which a former Black Sash member reflects on her life while being a victim of an opportunistic crime while trying to do good in contemporary South Africa. Television actress, Zolie Markey, performs this solo work by multiple award-winning writer, Mike van Graan (My Fellow South Africans; To Life, With Love; The Good White). Using the stages of grief as a structure - shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance - HELEN OF TROYEVILLE invites audiences to reflect on the complexities (and affirmations) of life in post-apartheid South Africa.

A recent audience member, Margot Wood, responded to the play as follows 'The script is thought-provoking, demonstrating the complexities of South African life and the realities that confront everyday decisions - where you live and how you live. And how your life reflects not only personal choices but prejudices and a complicated history.' Typically Van Graan 'theatre for thinking people', the script lands on the ear with poetic beauty and is performed with grace and emotional depth by Zolie Markey.

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