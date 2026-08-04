LA DOLCE ROYAL to Welcome Back Aerial Duo at Royal Countess Zingara

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International aerial sensations Jonny Grundy and Manuel Artino have returned to The Royal Countess Zingara's spectacular Spiegeltent at Melrose Arch. The duo – from England and Sicily – wowed patrons in Cape Town with their strength, chemistry and sexy tongue-in-cheek bathtub routine that quickly became a hot favourite of the production that showcases superb acts from South Africa and around the globe. Now, by popular demand, they are back to once again defy gravity with a performance that is equal parts athletic, sensual and breathtakingly beautiful.

Both artists have forged distinguished careers as professional dancers. Jonny trained at the prestigious Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, while Manuel honed his craft with Les Ballets Company and Gravity Circus. Together, they have dazzled audiences across the globe, with credits including International Circus China, Rome Opera Theatre, Ohlala with Schuhbeck's Teatro, appearances alongside LMFAO and Kelis, Le Haggis Spiegeltent Cabaret, international cruise productions, and hit Italian television shows Tu Si Que Vales and Amici.

Their return adds even more sparkle to La Dolce Royal, the latest spellbinding creation from visionary producer Richard Griffin, co-directed by Craig Leo and Valentina Leo. The lavish production is a feast for the senses, where the timeless enchantment of Countess Zingara meets bold contemporary circus, storytelling, memorable cuisine and a world-class performance.

Seated within a plush, mirrored Spiegeltent, audiences are transported into a dreamlike world guided by a Timekeeper and where music, movement, comedy, artistry and exquisite spectacle blur the boundaries between fantasy and reality. Whether you're discovering The Royal Countess Zingara for the first time or returning for another taste of its magic, the arrival of Jonny Grundy and Manuel Artino is the perfect reason to step beneath the velvet canopy once more.

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