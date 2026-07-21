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Sunday Salon - La Donna in Musica will come to the Drama Factory in August. The performance will feature music by Helen Liu, Josie McClure and Coila-Leah Enderstein on 30 August.

About Sunday Salon - La Donna in Musica

Celebrate Women's Month with an afternoon of exceptional music as Sunday Salon – La Donna in Musica brings together three outstanding South African musicians in an intimate theatre setting. Violinist Helen Liu opens the concert, followed by an outstanding duo, featuring saxophonist Josie McClure and pianist Coila-Leah Enderstein. Together they present a captivating programme of classical and contemporary works that showcases the expressive beauty, brilliance and versatility of chamber music. From lyrical elegance to dazzling virtuosity, this inspiring performance promises an unforgettable musical journey performed by three remarkable women at the forefront of South Africa's vibrant classical music scene.

About the Performance

As part of the Women's Month celebrations, Sunday Salon – La Donna in Musica honours the artistry, creativity and excellence of women in classical music through an afternoon of inspiring live performance.

The concert opens with acclaimed young violinist Helen Liu, whose expressive playing has earned recognition on concert stages across South Africa. She is followed by an outstanding duo, featuring internationally recognised saxophonist Josie McClure and pianist Coila-Leah Enderstein. The duo will present a compelling programme that explores the remarkable expressive possibilities of the saxophone and piano, while championing South African music alongside celebrated international repertoire.

The programme includes works by Fernande Decruck, Eugène Bozza, Darius Milhaud, Takashi Yoshimatsu, Jean Matitia and South African composer Conrad Asman. Audiences will experience music that moves effortlessly between lyrical beauty, playful energy, brilliant virtuosity and jazz-inspired rhythms, revealing the rich colours and versatility of these instruments.

Presented in the warm, intimate atmosphere of the Sunday Salon, this concert offers a rare opportunity to hear world-class chamber music performed by three exceptional South African women whose careers continue to make an impact both locally and internationally. Whether you are a devoted classical music lover or discovering this repertoire for the first time, La Donna in Musica promises an afternoon of elegance, inspiration and unforgettable musical storytelling.

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