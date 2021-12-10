BWW Review: CINDERELLA at Masque Theatre an Unexpected Toe-Tapping Delight

CINDERELLA opened this past week at the Masque Theatre. A lighthearted, modernized take on a well-known fairytale, this production from the Masque Theatre and Constantiaberg Theatre Players can be described as nothing short of whimsical.

Produced by Daniel and Nicky Enticott who got inspired by the 2021 film production, CINDERELLA follows the same plot as the Disney classic but includes 11 contemporary numbers that range from Queen to Celine Dion; Frozen to Into the Woods. With Herald taking us through the story as she shares it with her TikTok followers, this quirky musical has something for all age ranges.

Erin Gemmell plays the title role of Cinderella with a charm. A UCT Drama triple major, Gemmell has been making a name for herself across community theatre in Cape Town and this role can go down as a success on her CV. She's engaging to watch on stage and has the vocals to boot. Opposite her as Prince Charming, Aidan Lewis is a fabulous baritone with natural acting skills. Gemmell and Lewis have great chemistry together that is both playful and sincere, while their voices complement each other very well.

Other noteworthy mentions in the supporting cast should go to Bonolo Moloi as the Fairy Godmother, Wayne Ronné as Constantinia, and Amy Blanchard as the Queen. Ronné particularly plays the most memorable comedic role but all of the supporting cast can be commended on embracing their characters with equal amounts of silliness and earnestness. Kudos to director Fae Wheeler for molding CINDERELLA in this way.

The chorus' biggest strength is in their backing vocals, which can be attributed to Tersia Harley's musical direction. While some could maybe use some extra choreography rehearsals, it's very impressive what this production has been able to put together in just six weeks. The set and use of the Masque Theatre stage is also well done and there was clever use of small technical elements in sound and video recordings.

Overall, CINDERELLA is cheeky, cheesy, and charming! Fun for all members of the family and a fun way to end off the year with.

Photo credit: Supplied

CINDERELLA will be on at the Masque Theatre until 18 December. Performances are on 15, 16 and 17 December at 8pm Saturday shows at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.Tickets are R100 and can be bought via Computicket.