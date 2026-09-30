ANT AND ANG DANCE PARTY to Play The Drama Factory
Angie Mitchell and Ant Kinsey will perform live music spanning golden oldies, classic rock, and contemporary hits.
By: A.A. Cristi
The Drama Factory will host the Ant and Ang Dance Party on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Featuring live music by Angie Mitchell and Ant Kinsey, the two-hour event invites audiences to dance along to golden oldies, classic rock and contemporary hits.
Tickets are R200 and are available through The Drama Factory’s booking page. The venue is located at 10 Comprop Square, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa. For further information, call 073 215 2290.
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