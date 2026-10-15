ALMA NAIDU Will Perform at The Drama Factory in November

'Alma Naidu' will come to The Drama Factory from Mon 23 Nov 2026 to Mon 23 Nov 2026. Award-winning German singer, pianist and composer Alma Naidu blends contemporary jazz with singer-songwriter and pop influences. Her self-produced second album REDEFINE reached No. 3 on the German Jazz Charts, following her Top 10 debut album Alma. She has toured internationally, with performances across Europe as well as in Brazil, India, Japan, Nepal and Mongolia. On her South Africa tour, Alma Naidu presents her music in a trio setting, shaped by multi-part backing vocals, outstanding solo moments and dynamic interplay. The program features songs from both of Naidu's albums alongside new compositions.

Alma Naidu is an award-winning singer and composer from Munich. The Süddeutsche Zeitung describes her as “one of the most promising singers on the German scene”, while Jazzthing magazine praises her “delicately elegiac, beautifully clear, and absolutely pitch-perfect voice”. Alma Naidu has been honored with awards such as the BMW Welt Young Artist Jazz Award, the Kurt Maas Jazz Award, and the Bavarian Art Promotion Prize. Her second self-produced album “REDEFINE” (2025, Leopard Records) entered the Official German Jazz Charts at number 3 and also reached the Top 100 of the general album charts. Thematically, “REDEFINE” explores societal norms, stereotypes, and identity – musically multifaceted, ranging from intimacy to grandeur. With her debut album “Alma” (2022, Leopard Records), produced by star drummer Wolfgang Haffner, she first presented her own music: a blend of contemporary jazz, singer-songwriter elements, and pop influences. The album reached the Top 10 of the German Jazz Charts and marked the beginning of numerous concerts on renowned stages and festivals both at home and abroad – including tours to India, Mongolia, Nepal, Japan, and the USA. Naidu can be experienced live in various formations: solo, in a trio, quartet, duo with guitarist Philipp Schiepek, as well as with changing chamber orchestral lineups featuring string and brass sections, for which she arranges her pieces herself. She has sung her pieces with the WDR Funkhausorchester and has shared the stage with artists such as Ivan Lins, Bobby McFerrin, Nils Landgren, and Wolfgang Haffner. Alma Naidu grew up in Munich and studied jazz vocals at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich and the Royal Academy of Music in London. She then completed a master's degree in jazz composition and arrangement at the University of Music and Dance Cologne. She was a member of the Bavarian State Youth Jazz Orchestra and the German National Youth Jazz Orchestra. In addition to her own music, Alma Naidu is also sought after as a versatile stage artist in musical and opera productions. She has appeared as Rosaly in Rosaly – Das Mädchen aus Glas (2016, Munich), as Nala in The Music of Lion King (2017, Salzburg), as Soulgirl in Jesus Christ Superstar (2019, Staatstheater Augsburg), as Girl Angel in Angels Bone (2023, Staatstheater Augsburg), and in Lovemusik (2019, Musikalische Komödie Leipzig). Furthermore, she regularly performs as a soloist in symphonic film music and Disney concerts, including at the Isarphilharmonie Munich, the Deutsche Oper Frankfurt, the KKL Lucerne, and the Tempodrom Berlin.