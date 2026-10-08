HER OF PERFIDY to Open at The Antique Theatre
Emily Child stars in the one-person psychological drama, designed by Kieran McGregor.
HER OF PERFIDY is an account of one woman's encounter with a peculiar devil nestled inside of her. She journeys into the seductive corners of a lonely life that leads her to a descent into the murky depths of desire, betrayal, revelation and unrealized potential. There is poetry to be found in the strangest places, even when it's written on the floor in blood. Performances will run 10 - 28 November 2026 at The Antique Theatre & Bar.
HER OF PERFIDY is the seventh collaboration between actor Emily Child and playwright Louis Viljoen. This award-winning duo previously brought to life such acclaimed plays as The Emissary, The Hucksters, The Vulgarians, and The Pervert Laura. This is the first time they are undertaking a one-person play together: An opportunity to challenge themselves to create something neither of them have ever dared take on before.
The recently opened independent theatre, The Antique, is the perfect venue to stage this fast-paced and thrilling character study. The intimacy of The Antique brings the audience nose-to-nose with the intricate nature of the play's unique construction and delivery. HER OF PERFIDY invites the audience into the belly of the beast and keeps a tight grip for 60 rip-roaring minutes.
Another frequent collaborator of Viljoen's is designer Kieran McGregor, who brings HER OF PERFIDY to life with his unique aesthetic touch. Having recently designed the visually sumptuous The Vulgarians and The Killing Of A Union Leader, McGregor will once again provide audiences with a design that is distinctive and intoxicating.
HER OF PERFIDY will be onstage at The Antique Theatre & Bar from 10 to 28 November 2026. The play carries an age restriction of 18 for explicit language, descriptions of sex and death, and the delight of surrendering to one's dark passions. Tickets are available online at and are priced at R180 per person.
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