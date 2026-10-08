HER OF PERFIDY to Open at The Antique Theatre

NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

HER OF PERFIDY is an account of one woman's encounter with a peculiar devil nestled inside of her. She journeys into the seductive corners of a lonely life that leads her to a descent into the murky depths of desire, betrayal, revelation and unrealized potential. There is poetry to be found in the strangest places, even when it's written on the floor in blood. Performances will run 10 - 28 November 2026 at The Antique Theatre & Bar.

HER OF PERFIDY is the seventh collaboration between actor Emily Child and playwright Louis Viljoen. This award-winning duo previously brought to life such acclaimed plays as The Emissary, The Hucksters, The Vulgarians, and The Pervert Laura. This is the first time they are undertaking a one-person play together: An opportunity to challenge themselves to create something neither of them have ever dared take on before.

The recently opened independent theatre, The Antique, is the perfect venue to stage this fast-paced and thrilling character study. The intimacy of The Antique brings the audience nose-to-nose with the intricate nature of the play's unique construction and delivery. HER OF PERFIDY invites the audience into the belly of the beast and keeps a tight grip for 60 rip-roaring minutes.

Another frequent collaborator of Viljoen's is designer Kieran McGregor, who brings HER OF PERFIDY to life with his unique aesthetic touch. Having recently designed the visually sumptuous The Vulgarians and The Killing Of A Union Leader, McGregor will once again provide audiences with a design that is distinctive and intoxicating.

HER OF PERFIDY will be onstage at The Antique Theatre & Bar from 10 to 28 November 2026. The play carries an age restriction of 18 for explicit language, descriptions of sex and death, and the delight of surrendering to one's dark passions. Tickets are available online at and are priced at R180 per person.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 18 Hrs 20 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming