THE FIREBIRD to Make Johannesburg Debut at The Teatro, Montecasino

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Following a sold-out Cape Town season and a triumphant return to the United States of America, Janni Younge Productions' The Firebird will come to Johannesburg for the first time, staging its debut Joburg season at The Teatro, Montecasino, from 4th –6th December 2026.

Directed by award-winning South African puppet theatre artist Janni Younge and choreographed by acclaimed choreographer and director Jay Pather, The Firebird sets Stravinsky's electrifying score within a contemporary South African fusion of larger-than-life puppetry and powerful dance.

First created by Younge and Pather in 2016, The Firebird has received standing ovations at major international venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, The Mann Center and Wolf Trap.

The production returned to South Africa in 2026 for a sold-out season at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town, followed by performances with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in the United States. In 2027, it continues its global journey with performances in San Francisco.

Described by Cathy Cahill, President and CEO of The Mann, as “an artistic triumph and game changer,” The Firebird fuses some of South Africa's most exciting theatrical forms with one of the great orchestral scores of the twentieth century. Now, for the first time, Johannesburg audiences have the opportunity to experience this internationally celebrated South African production on home soil.



Photo Credit: Luke Younge

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 17 Hrs 51 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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