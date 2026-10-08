THE FIREBIRD to Make Johannesburg Debut at The Teatro, Montecasino
The South African production fuses puppetry and dance with Stravinsky's score, directed by puppet theatre artist Janni Younge.
Following a sold-out Cape Town season and a triumphant return to the United States of America, Janni Younge Productions' The Firebird will come to Johannesburg for the first time, staging its debut Joburg season at The Teatro, Montecasino, from 4th –6th December 2026.
Directed by award-winning South African puppet theatre artist Janni Younge and choreographed by acclaimed choreographer and director Jay Pather, The Firebird sets Stravinsky's electrifying score within a contemporary South African fusion of larger-than-life puppetry and powerful dance.
First created by Younge and Pather in 2016, The Firebird has received standing ovations at major international venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, The Mann Center and Wolf Trap.
The production returned to South Africa in 2026 for a sold-out season at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town, followed by performances with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in the United States. In 2027, it continues its global journey with performances in San Francisco.
Described by Cathy Cahill, President and CEO of The Mann, as “an artistic triumph and game changer,” The Firebird fuses some of South Africa's most exciting theatrical forms with one of the great orchestral scores of the twentieth century. Now, for the first time, Johannesburg audiences have the opportunity to experience this internationally celebrated South African production on home soil.
Photo Credit: Luke Younge
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