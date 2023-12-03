A YULETIDE CHRISTMAS to Play The Drama Factory This Month

The stage comes alive with a symphony of joy and nostalgia as Delicia van Wyk's velvety vocals weave through the familiar melodies, bringing a freshand emotive perspective to the holiday classics. Morgan King's saxophone adds a soulful and dynamic layer, creating rich textures that resonate with the spirit of the season. Andy Murray's guitar work, intricate and heartfelt, serves as the backbone, threading together a musical tapestry that transcends mere performance. Together, this trio of extraordinary talents, crafts an immersive experience, guiding the audience through a kaleidoscope of emotions that culminate in a harmonious celebration of the true essence of Christmas. Embark on a musical journey that ignites the festive magic within.

“A Yuletide Christmas" delivers the magic of the season with beloved holiday classics of Kenny G, Boney M, Mariah Carey, Lady Antebellum, Celine Dion, Michael Buble and Wham, amongst others like, ”O Holy Night”, “Little Drummer Boy”, "Feliz Navidad," “All I Want For Christmas”, “So This Is Christmas”, “Let It Snow”, “Last Christmas” and “White Christmas”, to mention but a few. This enchanting show features the extraordinary talents of Morgan King on saxophone, Andy Murray on guitar and vocals and Delicia van Wyk on vocals. Let their musical mastery transport you to a winter wonderland, as they infuse each note with the festive spirit. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind performance that captures the heart and soul of Christmas!

Meet Morgan King, the dynamic Cape Town-based saxophonist, whose musical journey commenced at the tender age of 7, when he first embraced the enchanting notes of the violin and piano. By the age of 12, captivated by the alluring sound of the alto saxophone, Morgan found his true musical calling.

Throughout his high school years, Morgan dedicated himself to the art of performance, participating in various bands under the expert guidance of renowned saxophonist Marc de Kock. This formative period laid the groundwork for Morgan's future in the world of music.

Post high school, Morgan's passion for music led him to the South African College of Music, where he further honed his skills and deepened his understanding of the craft. His commitment to excellence caught the attention of the legendary Mike McCullagh, opening the door to a series of performances at distinguished venues such as Grand West Casino, The Barnyard Theatre, and various locations across Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Morgan's journey has been punctuated by collaborations with multiple bands and acclaimed musicians, both locally and on international stages. His versatility and skill have earned him a prominent place in the music scene, solidifying his reputation as a respected and sought-after saxophonist.

In addition to his impressive resume, Morgan continues to work alongside the musical legend Duck Chowles, a collaboration that adds an extra layer of brilliance to his already illustrious career. Regularly gracing the stage at the Barnyard Theatre, Morgan King remains a dynamic force in the world of music, captivating audiences with his soul-stirring melodies and contributing to the rich tapestry of South Africa's musical legacy. Currently serving as the Head of Music at a prestigious school in Cape Town, Morgan seamlessly balances his role as an educator with his passion for live performances. With a career marked by dedication, versatility, and a commitment to musical excellence, Morgan King continues to enchant audiences and leave an indelible mark on the vibrant music landscape.

Delicia Ambrose(Van Wyk ) hails from a small town in the Overberg, Myddelton, Caledon. She comes from a musical family and started singing at the tender age of 6. She received formal vocal lessons from Riana Van Wyk Music School and won gold and silver at the national level for the Country and Gospel category. Delicia also performed in various musicals and theatre productions at her local theatre, the Playhouse Theatre. She sang lead vocals in a couple of bands in Cape Town, and also joined a band at the Hilton Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Her influences in music are the great Tina Turner, Donna Summers, and Anita Baker. Currently Delicia is part of a duo called Mixed Flava. Her passion for people and music shines through every soulful performance on stage.

Andy Murray is no stranger to The Drama Factory patrons, having performed in countless rave review shows with Duck Chowles and The Retro Rewind Band at the venue. A self-taught, sought-after, award-winning, versatile musician, Andy has paid his dues, having been in the music industry for many years! Andy is also a well-known, respected guitar teacher in the Helderberg Basin and has been teaching since 2015. A testimony to his excellence as a guitar teacher is the award that one of his ex-guitar students received in 2017 for the best Rockschool Grade 1 (electric guitar) student throughout the whole of S.A.

Andy embarked on his music career by performing in the duo, Gene & Andy, and then proceeded to perform in the bands, Blitz and Gate. He toured with Chubby Checker and Freddy and The Dreamers in the 80s with the band Gate, as support act. Andy was also the guitarist for the Mike Faure Band and André de Villiers. He formed his own trio, Refugee, and went on to perform solo for 8 years at various venues in and around P.E., Cape Town and Grahamstown.

After performing solo, Andy joined the legendary Mike McCullagh and performed in the highly-acclaimed, sell-out show, “60 Something” and “Station Seventy”. He later joined celebrated performer, Duck Chowles, performing in various Barnyard productions and musically directing several shows. He was on the Barnyard circuit from 2005 - 2014 and performed at various Barnyard Theatres throughout the country. Andy was also a familiar face on the stage at The Roxy Revue Bar, On Broadway Theatre and The Baxter. Apart from performing in the production, “Rent” at the Artscape Theatre, Andy also performed abroad in Mauritius, Dubai and some African countries.

Andy has his own function duo and band, Mixed Flava, but has also performed with various other corporate bands, like Blaze and tribute show bands. Apart from playing the acoustic and lead guitar, Andy also plays the saxophone and has performed with the mariachi group, Los Gitanos.

MUSIC

Morgan King on saxophone, Andy Murray on guitar & vocals & Delicia van Wyk on vocals

Duration: 105mins

Schedule

Date and Time: Tue 12th Dec 7:30pm

Standard: R180.00

Concession: R170.00

