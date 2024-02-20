ÜÜÜ Comes to The Drama Factory in March

ÜÜÜ comes to the Drama Factory, Written & Performed by Sophie Jones and Directed by Rob Van Vuuren.

About ÜÜÜ

And now, for something completely different! Or not. Following the success of her first solo clown show, AÏo, Sophie Joans has a new offering: ÜÜÜ (pronounced OOOOOO). A clown and an accordian. Paper planes. Too little. Too late. What are you waiting for?

In this new solo piece, Joans teams up with Rob Van Vuuren again, who directed her smash-hit solo show, ÎLE, which had toured nationally and internationally, scoping up nominations and awards for Best Performer and Best Script alike.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/March2423

Photo Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht