Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. has announced that it has named Margaret Carmody as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Carmody will be responsible for advancing the organization's strategy to ensure continued growth and success.

“Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. has been a cornerstone for arts, science and educational programming in the Sioux Falls region for nearly 25 years,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO. “As we look to the future, we believe we will need to advance our mission and offerings to meet the needs of a growing, dynamic community and region. We are excited about the leadership and strategic experience that Margaret will bring to this role, the organization and our many stakeholders.”

Carmody previously served as an executive for Raven Industries, where she led organizational culture, marketing, brand, internal and external communications, community and public relations, administrative services and facilities at one time. Under her leadership, Carmody implemented transformational strategies, led efforts to modernize the company's culture and brand, and enhanced corporate communications across the organization.

“In my various connections to the Pavilion, including as an individual member, a corporate sponsor and a member of the Board of Trustees, I've seen firsthand the impact of their mission to deliver cultural education and experiences for our community,” says Carmody. “I'm excited to utilize my experience and executive leadership to advance the mission and to be a part of an outstanding team and organization.”

Carmody, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in contemporary media and journalism and an Executive Master of Public Administration degree from the University of South Dakota, will assume the role in August. She will vacate her role as a member of the Board of Trustees prior to joining the organization as an employee.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.