Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. Names Chief Financial Officer

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. has announced the appointment of Nathan Brand as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Brand will be responsible for advancing the organization’s business and financial strategy to ensure continued growth and success.

“Throughout his career, Nathan has consistently demonstrated strong business acumen and an analytical mindset, identifying key performance trends and business opportunities. His hands-on leadership style, combined with his strategic planning abilities, have been instrumental in driving growth in his previous roles. We are excited about the contributions he will make to our future and ongoing success,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO.

Nathan brings a wealth of experience and expertise, with more than 13 years in health care finance at Avera and Sanford, including seven years as a Finance Director, where he successfully led teams through complex financial landscapes.

“I am thrilled to join Washington Pavilion Management, Inc., an organization with an incredible mission to enrich lives through arts, education, science and entertainment. As a long-standing cultural leader and cherished institution in our community, the organization’s impact is truly remarkable. I look forward to contributing to its financial strength and sustainability and supporting its continued growth for years to come,” says Brand.

Jane Hathaway, who has served the Washington Pavilion in Finance for more than a quarter century, is transitioning out of the role in preparation for her retirement. Brand will have the benefit of working closely with her over an extended period, as she will now be Controller for the organization. In this role, and as part of the transition, Hathaway will focus on providing Brand with key insights regarding financial matters, processes, ongoing projects and key stakeholder relationships.

“Jane has been an invaluable member of our organization, and her dedication and expertise have significantly contributed to our success. Nobody is more committed to our mission, and nobody has worked harder over the past 25+ years than Jane Hathaway,” says Smith. “I want to thank Jane for her many years of dedicated service and her willingness to give us additional time to help prepare a new CFO and the organization for the future.”

Brand’s role will include financial oversight of WPMI as well as its DBA and subset brand identity 3e Encore. He has a Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of South Dakota and is a native of Brandon, S.D.

