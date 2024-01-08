Washington Pavilion Celebrates Grand Opening of The WP and Parlour House

The Washington Pavilion has announced grand opening events for two newly rejuvenated spaces, The WP café and Parlour House concessions area. Following extensive renovations throughout 2023, both upgrades promise enhanced visitor experiences with delicious menu items to fuel museum play!

Grand opening events for The WP and Parlour House will take place on January 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. in The WP. A ribbon cutting, time to mingle in Parlour House and free ice cream samples during the event will be included. The media is invited to attend. In celebration, families who visit Parlour House on Saturday, January 13, will receive one free scoop of ice cream per order/family, while supplies last!

“We are excited to officially celebrate the re-opening of The WP and Parlour House. These upgraded spaces significantly elevate the overall visitor experience, offering added value that will resonate with our visitors for years to come!” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer at Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

The overhaul of The WP café concluded in November 2023 and included a complete transformation of the serving counter, installation of new flooring and lighting, vibrant wall features, kid-friendly seating and a revamped menu. Updates to the former concessions area were finalized in late December 2023, incorporating new flooring, signage, furniture, appliances and an enticing menu featuring Parlour House gourmet ice cream, fresh popcorn, candy and cold beverages.

The Washington Pavilion acquired the business operations of Parlour Ice Cream House, previously located at 340 S. Main Ave., in November 2023. Visitors can now enjoy the same delectable ice cream as the original location during visits to the museums and the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium. For more information, visit Click Here.