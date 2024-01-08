Washington Pavilion Celebrates Grand Opening of The WP and Parlour House

Following extensive renovations throughout 2023, both upgrades promise enhanced visitor experiences with delicious menu items to fuel museum play!

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
No School? No Problem! Keep Learning During No School STEAM Day on January 12 at the Wash Photo 2 No School? No Problem! Keep Learning During No School STEAM Day on January 12 at the Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8 Photo 3 Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8

The Washington Pavilion has announced grand opening events for two newly rejuvenated spaces, The WP café and Parlour House concessions area. Following extensive renovations throughout 2023, both upgrades promise enhanced visitor experiences with delicious menu items to fuel museum play!

Grand opening events for The WP and Parlour House will take place on January 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. in The WP. A ribbon cutting, time to mingle in Parlour House and free ice cream samples during the event will be included. The media is invited to attend. In celebration, families who visit Parlour House on Saturday, January 13, will receive one free scoop of ice cream per order/family, while supplies last!

“We are excited to officially celebrate the re-opening of The WP and Parlour House. These upgraded spaces significantly elevate the overall visitor experience, offering added value that will resonate with our visitors for years to come!” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer at Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

The overhaul of The WP café concluded in November 2023 and included a complete transformation of the serving counter, installation of new flooring and lighting, vibrant wall features, kid-friendly seating and a revamped menu. Updates to the former concessions area were finalized in late December 2023, incorporating new flooring, signage, furniture, appliances and an enticing menu featuring Parlour House gourmet ice cream, fresh popcorn, candy and cold beverages.

The Washington Pavilion acquired the business operations of Parlour Ice Cream House, previously located at 340 S. Main Ave., in November 2023. Visitors can now enjoy the same delectable ice cream as the original location during visits to the museums and the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium. For more information, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8 Photo
Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Monday, January 8, 2024, due to inclement weather.

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Bl Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Black Hills Playhouse & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse?

More Hot Stories For You

Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8
No School? No Problem! Keep Learning During No School STEAM Day on January 12 at the Washington PavilionNo School? No Problem! Keep Learning During No School STEAM Day on January 12 at the Washington Pavilion
Harper Lee's 'TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To Play At The Washington Pavilion January 12–14Harper Lee's 'TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To Play At The Washington Pavilion January 12–14
Check Out These Family-Friendly Events At The Washington Pavilion Over Christmas BreakCheck Out These Family-Friendly Events At The Washington Pavilion Over Christmas Break

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Start Up Sioux Falls (3/15-3/17)
Come From Away in South Dakota Come From Away
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
To Kill a Mockingbird in South Dakota To Kill a Mockingbird
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (1/12-1/14)
The Cher Show in South Dakota The Cher Show
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/05-4/06)
The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
Annie in South Dakota Annie
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/30-5/01)
Mean Girls in South Dakota Mean Girls
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
The Cher Show in South Dakota The Cher Show
Sioux City Orpheum (6/03-6/03)
Jesus Christ Superstar in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You