WAITRESS, SHUCKED, THE WIZ to Lead Washington Pavilion's 2026-27 Broadway Season

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The Washington Pavilion's 2026-27 Broadway season will kick off next month, launching months of nationally touring productions, major Broadway titles, iconic music, comedy and family favorites in downtown Sioux Falls.

From Broadway hits and new favorites to legendary music and beloved stories, this year's lineup offers plenty of reasons to experience live theater throughout the season. Six Broadway Series productions anchor the lineup, with Season Extras adding even more opportunities to catch a show.

“This is one of those seasons where there truly is something for everyone,” said Regina Ruhberg, Executive Producer of Programming and Booking. “We have major Broadway titles, incredible music, big laughs and shows families can experience together. We've built a season that gives audiences a reason to come back to the theater again and again, and we can't wait to get started.”

The season officially kicks off Sept. 25 with “I AM, HE SAID” — A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond, followed by WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Oct. 9-11 as the first production in the six-show Broadway Series. Neil Diamond's music will return to the spotlight April 29-May 2 when A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL closes the Broadway Series with the story and songs behind his legendary career.

“There's something really special about kicking off the season celebrating Neil Diamond's music and then bringing audiences the story behind that music with A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in the spring,” Ruhberg said. “It's a great bookend to a season we think audiences are going to love.”

2026-27 Broadway Series

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL | Oct. 9 –11, 2026

& JULIET | Nov. 11–15, 2026

MYSTIC PIZZA | Jan. 29–31, 2027

SHUCKED | Feb. 19–21, 2027

THE WIZ | April 3–4, 2027

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL | April 29–May 2, 2027

Season Extras

“I AM, HE SAID” – A Celebration of The Music of Neil Diamond | Sept. 25, 2026

JERSEY BOYS | Oct. 27–28, 2026

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL | Dec. 18–20, 2026

Mark Twain TONIGHT! | March 20, 2027

BEETLEJUICE | May 22–23, 2027

Broadway subscriptions are still available for audiences who want to experience multiple productions throughout the season, with subscriber savings and benefits. Single tickets for Broadway Series productions and Season Extras are also on sale now.

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