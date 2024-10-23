Unwind and Explore at Two Exclusive After-Hours Museum Events in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Washington Pavilion will offer two evenings of after-hours fun with Dear Diary After Hours on November 7 and Cosmos and Cocktails on November 14. Each event features a lineup of unique activities, perfect for adults to let loose with friends or loved ones and enjoy an evening tapping into their inner child.

“These events give our community the chance to enjoy our museums in a whole new light. They’re a wonderful opportunity for adults to explore and reconnect with their sense of wonder and creativity,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Museums and Education for Washington Pavilion Management Inc.

Dear Diary After Hours invites the community to enjoy an evening of art, ice cream and nostalgia inside the 3,000 square foot “Dear Diary” exhibition in the Everist Gallery of the Visual Arts Center on November 7 from 6–8:30 p.m. Attendees will create their own masterpiece using ideas and supplies inspired by the past while enjoying gourmet ice cream by Parlour and listening to shared stories and diary entries from both artists and anonymous authors. The “Dear Diary” exhibition includes over 2,000 works depicting themes of everyday life, consumerism and pop culture by artist duo Erin Murtha and Noelle Vainikka.

To follow, the Washington Pavilion will host its well-loved Cosmos and Cocktails event on November 14 from 6–9 p.m., offering adults 21+ the opportunity to indulge in our museums — without the kiddos! The event will include deep space-themed activities including a Space Walk VR Headset, live presentations of a new planetarium show, unlimited access to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center, specialty cocktails, wine, beer, gourmet ice cream and other food options at Parlour.

Whether you’re interested in diving into nostalgic art or exploring the mysteries of space, these one-of-a-kind evenings are not to be missed! Tickets are available now at WashingtonPavilion.org. Secure your spot for one—or both—events and treat yourself to an unforgettable night at the Washington Pavilion!





