The Washington Pavilion Is The Place For Fun During The Holidays!

Enjoy a full roster of festive events including Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, and a fun holiday movie.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

A full roster of fun and festive events is planned for children and adults throughout the holiday season at the Washington Pavilion. The events schedule includes Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, a fun and educational holiday movie and so much more.

“The Washington Pavilion is the hub for holiday fun with your loved ones,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “With an amazing lineup of activities and experiences planned, we look forward to having a full house of holiday cheer and excitement in our museums, our theaters, our café and our lobbies!”

Visit Santa – FREE EVENT!

Come see Santa, tell him your wish list and bring your camera for photos.

  • Saturday, December 2, 12–4 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 9, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 16, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Christmas Crafting Classes for the Kiddos

Kiddos can use their creativity and holiday spirit while making Christmas gifts and holiday décor. Enroll your children in these holiday classes scheduled for December 9 and 16 at 10 a.m.

“Mystery of the Christmas Star” at the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium

This educational holiday film is a modern retelling of the Christmas story and uncovers an explanation for the star the wise men followed to find the baby Jesus. Tickets are on sale now! Visit our website for specific showtimes.

Outdoor Christmas Tree

Delight in the beautifully decorated 45-foot Christmas tree located at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. The tree will be on display from dusk to dawn through the end of December.

Tidings and Tinsel Christmas Tree Display

The Washington Pavilion hosts a stunning display of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations on the second-floor lobby. The display is open to the public during regular facility hours through the end of December.

Holiday Entertainment and Events

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center venues have a busy live entertainment schedule including more than 20 holiday concerts, performances and other events. Check out our full event listing on our website.

Fuel Your Holiday Fun at The WP

Fuel your fun at the Washington Pavilion during our holiday events, performances and activities with a great-tasting and affordable meal in our newly renovated café, The WP. Enjoy quick, ready-made options including a daily hot rotating entrée, market-fresh sandwiches, fun kids' meals and more Tuesday–Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Give the Gift of a Washington Pavilion Experience

Looking for that special gift of an experience your loved ones will remember for years to come? Now is a great time to become a member since we're offering deep discounts on museums memberships through the end of the year. Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Membership to learn more.

For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.

