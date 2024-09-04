THE 10th ANNUAL TASTE OF SIOUX FALLS To Take Place This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 10th annual Taste of Sioux Falls, an exclusive fundraising event for SculptureWalk, will take place on Thursday, September 26, from 5:30–8 p.m. at the Icon Event Hall.

Taste of Sioux Falls is the region's premier tasting event and brings together more than 250 local foodies for a night supporting our mission to bring Art to the People. Join us for a unique culinary experience featuring exceptional menus of diverse dishes!

Sioux Falls' most celebrated restaurants will participate, including CH Patisserie, CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar, En Place Catering, Look's Marketplace, Maribella Ristorante, Minerva's, Ode to Food & Drinks, Parker's Bistro and R Wine Bar. Tickets are $150.

Raffle tickets for prize packages valued at up to $2,500 are available as well and cost just $25. The drawing will take place at the Taste of Sioux Falls event, but you need not be present to win. Raffle prize packages include:

Luxury Package ($2,500 value): $1,500 Gunderson's Gift Card and $1,000 Dillard's Gift Card

Arts Package ($2,500 value): Acts of Nature by Paul Schiller Framed and Matted Image, 48” x 28,” 2024-25 South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Imperial Series Subscription for Two, Alcove Private Shopping Experience for Five

Foodie Package ($1,100 value): Harvester Kitchen Dinner for Four with Wine Pairing and Tasting for Six at Black Fork Farms Distillery

Self-Care Package ($2,300 value): Dermal Filler and Botox Treatments at Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota, Spa on Phillips Experience

Downtown Sioux Falls Package ($1,400 value): 2024-25 Washington Pavilion Director Series Subscription for Two, Hotel on Phillips Overnight Stay, $200 Downtown Sioux Falls Gift Card

Sponsors of the Taste of Sioux Falls include Avera, First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard, Miles and Lisa Beacom, Sanford Health, CorTrust Bank, Eide Bailly, Woods Fuller, Paul and Koni Schiller, CO-OP Architecture, Five Star Call Centers, Lawrence & Schiller, Bill and Lynne Byrne, Jil and Paul Sova, Neighborhood Dental, The Bancorp, Roto-Rooter, Architecture Incorporated, ADwërks, Tom and Crystal Van Wyhe, Xcel Energy, Cutler Law Firm, Marsh McLennan Agency, Nancy and Kameron Carlson, Vance Thompson Vision, Steve and Kathy Sanford, Pat and Craig Lloyd, Bob and Kim Hayes, Bill and Lorrae Lindquist, Hegg Companies, Scott and Carolyn Christensen, Lynn Jackson Attorneys, Andrew and Kayla Eitreim, Lewis Drug and John and Jeanelle Lust.

Tickets are available now. Purchase your event tickets, raffle tickets or donate today at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/taste-of-sioux-falls.

