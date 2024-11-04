Spotlight Theatre Company Will Present MEAN GIRLS JR. This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spotlight Theatre Company will present MEAN GIRLS Jr., a youth musical adaptation of the 2004 cult classic film. The show will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances from November 14–17.



MEAN GIRLS Jr. brings to life the iconic story of Cady Heron as she takes on The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the ruthless Regina George. Cady, having grown up on an African savanna, is unprepared for the cutthroat world of high school cliques. To topple Regina's reign, she and her friends plot a “Revenge Party,” with Cady going undercover as a Plastic. But as her real self and her Plastic persona begin to blur, Cady must rediscover her true friends and who she really is.



“I am continuously amazed by our young theatre artists! MEAN GIRLS Jr. is no exception. This is a high-caliber youth production with incredible vocals, acting and stage management,” says Debbi Jones, Senior Program Specialist for Spotlight Theatre Company. “This show also has a great message around navigating friendships, self-acceptance and the social complexities of high school. I strongly encourage families to get tickets, especially those with pre-teen students!”

Spotlight Theatre Company provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theatre performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors Avera, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has made MEAN GIRLS Jr. performances possible.

About the Orpheum Theater Center

The Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls features two distinct spaces: the 686-seat Historic Orpheum Theater, built in 1913, and the Anne Zabel Studio Theater with room for up to 250 people. The center hosts plays, concerts, dance and other forms of entertainment throughout the year. It is also a venue for weddings, meetings, banquets, conferences and trade shows and offers office space for several organizations as well. The Orpheum Theater was listed on the national register of historic places in 1983. On July 1, 2019, Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. began overseeing its operations, both in managing the facility and ticketing events.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please or visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

Comments