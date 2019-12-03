Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Announced At The Washington Pavilion

Postmodern Jukebox is coming to Sioux Falls, SD at the Washington Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. Tickets start at $26.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 6th at 10:00AM.

Postmodern Jukebox To usher in the upcoming Twenty-Twenties, famed time-twisting musical collective Postmodern Jukebox will circumnavigate the globe in 2019 on their Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour. The tour is meant to prepare the world for a new decade -- one that Postmodern Jukebox creator Scott Bradlee hopes will see a return to the style and craftsmanship that typified the music of past generations.

"Last time around the 'Twenties gave us Jazz, America's one true art form. Who knows what is possible in the 2020s?" says Bradlee. "One thing that is for sure is that there are a lot of folks that are tired of the clickbait headlines, mindless reality TV, and smartphone addiction that has only served to divide people in the last decade. We're using our small corner of the pop culture space to tell people to forget their troubles, and come join us for a night of celebrating true musical talent and timeless style - live and in real life."

The Postmodern Jukebox, Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour, will host official Twenties 2.0 initiation performance parties in nearly 250 cities.

"When creating a touring version of the Postmodern Jukebox concept, we work on pairing the right talent with the right material and building a unique and amazing experience for Postmodern Jukebox fans," Bradlee says. "Get ready for the most sensational '20s party this side of The Great Gatsby."

Started by Bradlee in 2009, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) has gone on to amass over one billion YouTube views with 3.5 million subscribers, and have chalked up more than 1.7 million fans on Facebook. For the past half decade, PMJ has toured the world, playing hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents. They've also performed on shows like "Good Morning America," topped iTunes and Billboard charts, and caught the attention of NPR Music, NBC News and a wide array of celebrity fans.

Tickets available at Washington Pavilion Box Office, washingtonpavilion.org, pepperentertainment.com. For more information about the Washington Pavilion, visit: www.washingtonpavilion.org.





