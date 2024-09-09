SERIAL KILLERS: WITH DR. SCOTT BONN Announced At Orpheum Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SERIAL KILLERS: WITH DR. SCOTT BONN to be presented at Orpheum Theater Center (315 North Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, Sd 57104) on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 13, 10 a.m. A special online only presale Thursday, September 12, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.. Reserved seating $37.50. Additional fees may apply.

Spend a deliciously chilling evening with renowned criminologist and serial killer expert, Dr. Scott Bonn, as he takes you inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers.

In this thrilling 90-minute show, Dr. Bonn reveals the insatiable, psychological hungers that drive the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse. He explains why the majority of serial killers are either psychopaths or sociopaths, how the two differ, and the powerful influences of nature and nurture on the development of fledgling serial killers. Dr. Bonn reveals that every serial killer is compelled by a unique fantasy need and he also explains how/why serial killers are able to successfully avoid apprehension, blend into a crowd and become invisible.

Dr. Bonn is a best-selling author, professor, public speaker and he has interacted with such notorious serial killers as Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture, Kill”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). He shares shocking tales from his actual experiences with these killers. Dr. Bonn also developed a profile of the unknown “Long Island Serial Killer” in 2011 that matches the alleged perpetrator, Rex Heuermann perfectly. He shares the secrets of how he was able to predict the psychological and behavioral makeup of the Long Island Serial Killer with such incredible precision.

Dr. Bonn explains our curious fascination with serial killers and true crime. Audiences can ask anything they ever wanted to know about serial killers in a dynamic, live Q&A session with Dr. Bonn.

*Due to the nature of the topic and material, this show might not be appropriate for children. We recommend adults only.

*A post show meet-and-greet with Dr. Bonn is available for an additional $30; must have purchased show ticket.

Event link: https://jadepresents.com/event/2025-serial-killers-sioux-falls/

Venue event link: https://bit.ly/3B5sKT4

Comments