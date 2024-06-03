Paul Cauthen Comes to The District in Sioux Falls in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paul Cauthen will be at The District in Sioux Falls on Friday, August 2. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m.

About Paul Cauthen

Paul Cauthen is a true force of nature. His ability to captivate audiences with his soulful sound and larger-than-life personality has become lore amongst those that have witnessed it. Also doesn’t hurt to have a generational set of pipes to top it all off.

Hailing from East Texas, Cauthen embodies the spirit of the Lone Star State, earning a reputation for doing things his own way. Born into a family of preachers, Cauthen's upbringing heavily influences his deep-rooted connection to music. With a voice that resonates with raw emotion, he aims to transport listeners, inviting them on a journey through love, heartbreak, and the pursuit of personal freedom. Cauthen's journey has been one of resilience, perseverance and sheer independence. Turning down major label deals at various points in his career, Cauthen has valued forging his own path and betting on himself over all else.

With multiple releases this year including the genre bending Hometeam and raucous Wild Man, Cauthen has continued to explore new sonic territory fearlessly, while unapologetically defying expectations and creating music that resists categorization.

