ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS Set to Rock the Orpheum Theater Center In October

The Orpheum Theater Center will present “One Night in Memphis,” a high-energy tribute to rockabilly, country, gospel and rock ‘n' roll, on Tuesday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $27 and can be purchased online at SiouxFallsOrpheum.com.

“One Night in Memphis” features over 90 minutes of music in a very authentic and energetic presentation featuring nationally known talent. The show recreates that magical night of December 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash found themselves jamming at Sam Phillip's Sun Studios in Memphis, TN. Little did they know that their jam session was being recorded and preserved for all time, representing all the performers in their prime and the very best music of that time.

“We're beyond excited to bring the energy and nostalgia of ‘One Night in Memphis' to the Orpheum stage,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “This show captures a legendary moment in music history and brings it to life with incredible authenticity. It's a night of unforgettable performances that will transport audiences back to the golden age of rock ‘n' roll.”

Created and directed by John Mueller — known for the acclaimed “Winter Dance Party” — the show has received rave reviews nationwide, leaving audiences on their feet.

