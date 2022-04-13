New Floor Seats Released for Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel 420 Tour

New floor seats have been released for this Tuesday, April 19th when Cultural Icon Snoop Dogg and Country Music Star Koe Wetzel bring the long-awaited concert collaboration to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center! These tickets will go fast, get them while you can!

About The 420 Special Tour: Snoop Dogg, the seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announced his annual 4/20 tour with the exploding Country Music sensation, Koe Wetzel. Both Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel are currently on separate tours and selling out venues across America, and therefore, this highly unique ticket will not last long!

Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel met for the first time in the Summer of 2021, and the pics and videos of them talking together set the Internet on fire. Memes quickly went viral with their picture together stating, "When Your Playlist is on Shuffle." The two have now decided to team up for a truly one-of-a-kind party on Snoop's most special of weeks... the week of 4/20! When the biggest names in Hip Hop and Outlaw Country come together to put on a show, incredible memories will be made by the thousands of fans in attendance. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a ticket that will be talked about years from now when people say, "I was there when...".

If that weren't enough, Snoop Dogg plans to offer two exclusive VIP Parties in partnership with RNC Entertainment to give his TOP fans a one-of-a-kind experience with him both before and after the main show. Rather than having to travel off-site, find parking, and ultimately brave the lines of a nightclub, Snoop will bring the club and party to an exclusive, private area on the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center property. Guests purchasing these ticket packages can expect to receive perks that will range from a private DJ Set from Snoop Dogg, seated vs standing arrangements, complimentary drink tickets, complimentary food options, swag bags filled with Snoop Dogg & Touring Merch, exclusive rights to purchase Meet & Greets with Snoop Dogg, and MORE!

A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available. A ticket to the concert is REQUIRED to be presented with the VIP Package ticket with NO EXCEPTIONS.

