LIVE & LOCAL Season 4 to Present Three Original Sioux Falls Performances
Season 4 will pair live jazz with personal storytelling, unite local theater organizations for a Broadway-inspired showcase.
Live & Local will return to the Orpheum Theater Center for its fourth season. Tickets are on sale now at WashingtonPavilion.org/About/Live-and-Local. Live & Local gives audiences a closer look at what Sioux Falls artists can create when they share a stage, exchange ideas and step beyond the boundaries of a single art form. Each event is developed around a distinct theme and brings established and emerging artists together for an experience created specifically for the local community.
Season 4 will pair live jazz with personal storytelling, unite local theater organizations for a Broadway-inspired showcase and weave dance, music and original poetry into a multidisciplinary production.
The 2026–27 Live & Local season includes:
Fellowship Jazz Center & Nathan Hults
Nov. 19, 2026 | 7 p.m.
Live jazz becomes the soundtrack for an evening of personal stories inspired by gratitude. The Fellowship Jazz Collective will perform a curated set while local comedian and storyteller Nathan Hults and storytellers from across the Sioux Empire share meaningful, humorous and unexpected moments from their lives.
Theatre Mixtape: A Variety Showcase
Jan. 21, 2027 | 7 p.m.
The Sioux Falls theater community takes center stage for an evening filled with Broadway favorites, memorable throwbacks and selections from beloved musicals and past productions.
Created and performed by an all-local team, this one-night-only cabaret brings together artists from local theater organizations for a celebration of the songs and stories that make people fall in love with live theater. Audiences may recognize familiar performers, discover new voices and revisit memorable moments from across the community's stages.
THREADS: Dancing Through Life
April 8, 2027 | 7 p.m.
Conlin Choreography and Collaborators weave dance, live music and original poetry into an exploration of life's unexpected paths. Directed and choreographed by Lisa Conlin, THREADS brings together guest choreographers, a live musician, an original poetry reading and more than 30 local dancers.
The result is a collective work shaped by individual experiences and brought to life through the movement, voices and perspectives of Sioux Falls artists.
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Finding Godot
Mighty Corson Art Players (10/02-10/11)
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Disaster!
Black Hills Playhouse (7/18-8/01)
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Clue
Black Hills Playhouse (6/06-6/20)
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Goosebumps The Musical presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (10/30-11/08)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Orpheum Theater Center (11/12-11/12) VIDEOS
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Guys and Dolls
Black Hills Playhouse (6/27-7/11)
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Pick Your Poison
Mighty Corson Art Players (12/04-12/13)
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Morning View Drive
Black Hills Playhouse (8/08-8/14)
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These Shining Lives
Mighty Corson Art Players (4/02-4/11)
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& Juliet
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (11/11-11/15)