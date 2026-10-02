LIVE & LOCAL Season 4 to Present Three Original Sioux Falls Performances

NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Live & Local will return to the Orpheum Theater Center for its fourth season. Tickets are on sale now at WashingtonPavilion.org/About/Live-and-Local. Live & Local gives audiences a closer look at what Sioux Falls artists can create when they share a stage, exchange ideas and step beyond the boundaries of a single art form. Each event is developed around a distinct theme and brings established and emerging artists together for an experience created specifically for the local community.

Season 4 will pair live jazz with personal storytelling, unite local theater organizations for a Broadway-inspired showcase and weave dance, music and original poetry into a multidisciplinary production.

The 2026–27 Live & Local season includes:

Fellowship Jazz Center & Nathan Hults

Nov. 19, 2026 | 7 p.m.

Live jazz becomes the soundtrack for an evening of personal stories inspired by gratitude. The Fellowship Jazz Collective will perform a curated set while local comedian and storyteller Nathan Hults and storytellers from across the Sioux Empire share meaningful, humorous and unexpected moments from their lives.

Theatre Mixtape: A Variety Showcase

Jan. 21, 2027 | 7 p.m.

The Sioux Falls theater community takes center stage for an evening filled with Broadway favorites, memorable throwbacks and selections from beloved musicals and past productions.

Created and performed by an all-local team, this one-night-only cabaret brings together artists from local theater organizations for a celebration of the songs and stories that make people fall in love with live theater. Audiences may recognize familiar performers, discover new voices and revisit memorable moments from across the community's stages.

THREADS: Dancing Through Life

April 8, 2027 | 7 p.m.

Conlin Choreography and Collaborators weave dance, live music and original poetry into an exploration of life's unexpected paths. Directed and choreographed by Lisa Conlin, THREADS brings together guest choreographers, a live musician, an original poetry reading and more than 30 local dancers.

The result is a collective work shaped by individual experiences and brought to life through the movement, voices and perspectives of Sioux Falls artists.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a South Dakota News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming