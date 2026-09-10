FINDING GODOT Will Come to the Corson Playhouse

NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Mighty Corson Art Players will present H.E. Dunkle’s “Finding Godot” Oct. 2-11 at the Corson Playhouse in Brandon, South Dakota. The production is directed by Logan Leavitt and marks the South Dakota premiere of Dunkle’s philosophical drama. The six-performance run will include shows Oct. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 4 and 11 at 2:30 p.m.

“Finding Godot” follows Lucas, a young man born into a world where evil does not exist. In the play, Godot is an entity who communicates telepathically with humanity and prevents evil, but Lucas is a “Silent,” one of the few people Godot cannot reach. Lucas sets out to meet Godot in person and encounters people with differing views of the entity and her role in maintaining peace.

The play was written by Dunkle, a South Dakota playwright and University of Sioux Falls graduate. “Finding Godot” received an honorable mention for the ACTF Region V Undergraduate Full-Length Play Award. The work was written as part of Dunkle’s undergraduate honors thesis and explores absurdist and morality-theater themes.

Leavitt is directing the production. The roles in the play include Lucas, Godot, Beatrice, Gabriel, Dr. Norbach, Annabel, Mara, Enoch and Soldier. The company has held auditions for the production, but the individual actor names have not been publicly announced on the company's official website.

Performances will take place at the Corson Playhouse, located at 25993 482nd Ave. in Brandon. The Mighty Corson Art Players has presented community theater in the area since 1982.

Don't Miss a South Dakota News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming