JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Washington Pavilion This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The reimagined 50th anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will arrive at the Washington Pavilion with three performances March 29–30, 2024!

“We are so excited to welcome this iconic rock opera to our theater this month,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “With the show premiering over the Easter holiday weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity for the whole family to share a fun memory with this captivating musical featuring exceptional live music and raw vocal talent!”

Tickets are still available for all three performances, including one matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Jaden Dominique as Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, Alex Stone as Pilate and Mekhi Holloway as Annas. The ensemble includes Joshua Bess, Sherrod Brown, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Kalei Cotecson, Jaylon Crump, Alec Diem, Jaleel Green, Icis Xavia Hammond, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Katrice Jackson, Cameron Kuhn, Taylor Lane, Thomas McFerran, Johann Santiago Santos, Reese Spencer, TJ Tapp, Anakin Jace White and John Zamborsky.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Ryan Edward Wise.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021, a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.