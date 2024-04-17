Washington Pavilion's Cosmos and Cocktails Returns Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following success with its first adults-only museums experience in January of this year, the Washington Pavilion is excited to offer another opportunity for adults (21+) to experience the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium, without the kiddos! Cosmos and Cocktails will take place Thursday, April 25 — this time with an extra hour of fun from 6–9 p.m.

“The remarkable response we received in January fueled our excitement to host another extraordinary event,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Museums and Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “This time around, we're adding exciting self-guided activities throughout the Kirby Science Discovery Center, inviting adults to truly embrace their curiosity and explore with tasty cocktails in hand!

This evening will include:

Unlimited access to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center, where fun engineering-themed, self-guided activities will be available, including KEVA Plank Tower Challenge, Strongest Shape Challenge and Waterproof Your Roof.

Specialty cocktails, wine and beer available for purchase. Plus, a fun mocktail, too!

Gourmet ice cream, fresh popcorn, wraps, sandwiches, candy and cold beverages available at Parlour.

A special tour of the Visual Arts Center with a curator at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The significant “WOMEN: A Century of Change” traveling exhibition by National Geographic will be featured.

Showings of the new full-dome film “Cities of the Future” in the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Ticket price includes museums access and one film showing. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Cosmos.