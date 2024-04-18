Review: BIG FISH THE MUSICAL at University Of Sioux Falls

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BIG FISH is a Broadway Musical adapted from Tim Burton’s 2003 film of the same title, and is the story of a man named Edward Bloom who aspired to do “great things” and be the hero of his own life story. He tries to relate that sense of adventure and aspiration in his son and all the people around him by telling tall tales. The stories are really just the life lessons of being a positive and impactful person in the world, that he hopes to instill as a philosophy in his son, but the lesson gets blurred by the circumstances of life.

University of Sioux Falls Theatre under the direction of Alecia Juelfs has created a beautiful evening of theatre for Sioux Falls audiences; it’s an evening of musical enjoyment, introspection for the viewer and hopefully an emotional connection with the parts of Ed Bloom’s life that resonate with each of us as members of the human race.

The technical aspects of productions at USF are always inventive and the sets are beautifully painted. There are effects of lighting designs and sound designs adding to the ambiance on stage that are very well done. I am always delighted to see what Brad Lind does with the painted scenery, and this show delivered a thousandfold on my expectations. Lighting Design by Matt Cook and Scene Design by Jason Raether was thoughtfully and efficiently coalesced to bring a beautiful story to “visual” life for the audience. Kudos to a really beautifully rehearsed sound, light and stage crew who bring all the moments of the play together with well-timed shifts.

The music, while not being a score that throngs of theatre-goers would instantly recognize the melodies of, is poignant, and emotionally satisfying, taking the audience on a ride of experiences, emotions, and thoughtful nuances. I found myself hoping I could remember some of the beautifully delivered “quotable” lines of this production long enough to note them in the review.

Edward Bloom played by Nathan Elias, and Sandra Bloom played by Paris Whalen are a wonderful duo to lead this talented cast of performers. They are confident and comfortable on stage, and are refreshingly fearless in their characters both dramatically and musically. They both possess beautiful and powerful singing voices and their timing and command of the language of the play was masterful.

The rest of the cast of this production has some standout performances in Ryan Presler as the son Will Bloom and Sylas Hahn as Young Will, The various other characters are portrayed by a very energy-infused and committed group of players. I was especially delighted to see the complete “buy-in” of the entire cast for the creative choreography of Emily Magera. I am always impressed by the sheer love of performance that I see in the productions from USF. It’s always a great night of theatre at Jeschke Fine Arts Center with the young people of USF Theatre.

The addition of some adorable younger performers portraying Young Will and other characters in this show adds a lovely dimension of the “circle of life” and the Hahn and Obermueller siblings delivered some delightful moments on stage.

Thankfully, the words that touched me so emotionally were available by a search on the internet of the lyrics from this show. I share them with you in hopes that they will be a clarion call for you to get tickets to see a beautiful production on the campus of University of Sioux Falls this week called BIG FISH.

“I know I wasn’t perfect,

I know my life was small,

I know that I pretended that I knew it all

But when you tell my story,

And I hope somebody does.

Remember me as something bigger than I was.”

It’s an emotional and noteworthy epitaph for a stellar production. Tickets are available at https://boxoffice.adventuretix.com/siouxfallsperformingarts/events.









