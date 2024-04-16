In This Moment Returns to Sioux Falls This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In This Moment is coming back to Sioux Falls this summer on the Kiss Of Death Part 2 Tour with Avatar and TX2. See them live at The District on Sunday, August 18, 2024! Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated act In This Moment recently announced an epic headlining tour across North America this spring featuring special guests Kim Dracula, I See Stars, and Mike’s Dead. “The GODMODE Tour, '' which celebrates the release of their 2023 album of the same name, will see the band perform at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek is set to kick off April 28th at City National Grove in Anaheim, CA and continue through a May 25 th performance at The Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, PA.

Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth , bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and drummer Kent Diimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, in addition to the Gold-selling album, Blood [2012], the quintet have garnered six Gold and Platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with Black Widow [2014] and Ritual [2017]. With a total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, Ritual elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well.

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Rockville to Sonic Temple.

Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother [Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single “The In-Between.”

In 2022, the band released Blood 1983 [BMG], a reimagined EP commemorating the ten-year anniversary of Blood. Then in 2023, the longtime staples of heavy music released their eighth studio album GODMODE [BMG], a 10-song record featuring the powerful lead single “THE PURGE ,” the band’s stunning cover of Björk’s “ARMY OF ME ,” the collaborative track “DAMAGED” which features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, and “I WOULD DIE FOR YOU ,” which appears on the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4.