CYCLICALITY Art Installation Comes to the Washington Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Washington Pavilion has announced the establishment of a new, permanent outdoor art installation named CYCLICALITY, created to commemorate its 25th anniversary. The addition was funded privately and designed by renowned installation artist Jen Lewin, who is recognized globally for her interactive light landscapes. Scheduled to debut later this fall, the installation will be positioned adjacent to the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden.

“We are proud to honor our 25th anniversary by giving back to our community with a remarkable, permanent piece of public art,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “This significant addition would not be possible without the generous support from private donors who have played a vital role in making this landmark a reality in Sioux Falls!”

CYCLICALITY will feature 13 interactive Dichroic infinity mirrored prisms ranging from 13 to 21 feet tall, each seamlessly integrated into local Sioux Falls quartzite rock formations. During the day, the prisms will capture and reflect the natural surroundings and sunlight. When night falls, the installation will transform into an immersive display of vibrant colors. As families walk, dance, jump and play across CYCLICALITY, the flow of colors will change and transform, making for beautiful displays of interactive art.

Jen Lewin is an internationally renowned artist-engineer based in Brooklyn, New York. Over her 27-year career, Lewin has honed her architectural background and a highly technical medium to fabricate large-scale, interactive, public sculptures that encourage community connection and play. Uniting nature and technology, Lewin thinks beyond traditional media to create connected human experiences that bring vibrancy to public spaces.

This landmark art installation is just one of the ways the Washington Pavilion is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Other celebratory events include National Geographic’s “WOMEN: A Century of Change,” Bill Nye “The Science Guy” on May 2 and an all-day celebration and musical performance with two-time Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster on June 1. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/25years.