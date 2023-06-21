Fuel Your Play at The WP: Washington Pavilion Reveals Refreshed and Rebranded Café

The Washington Pavilion’s former Leonardo’s Café has been refreshed with new finishes and furniture and rebranded as The WP. The building’s treasured amenity also has a new, tasty menu and will undergo more extensive renovations later this year.

“When our guests enter The WP, we want them to feel welcome and cozy and like they should stay a while,” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer. “This new space is a coffee shop, bistro and lounge all in one. We’re so excited, too, to unveil more significant changes coming this fall, as we work to create an atmosphere where moms with kids in our museums and the downtown business community all want to be.”

The WP’s new menu includes breakfast items like French toast sticks and a breakfast burrito that are available from 9–11 a.m. The lunch menu, served from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., features market-fresh sandwiches; a delicious daily special; and new, soon-to-be favorites like a bacon, peanut butter and jam sandwich and a muenster quesadilla. Pastries by Oh My Cupcakes! exclusively available at The WP and coffee by The Source are offered all day.

“We’ve worked hard to craft a menu with approachable items, both in price and in favors, but with fun twists that everyone will love,” says Cameron Ostrom, Director of Sales and Administration. “We’re offering fresh, healthy and delicious food and also partnering with local vendors in the community who are the best of the best at what they do when it comes to pastries and coffee.”

As a gift to our loyal customers, mention our rebrand when you order this week and receive a free 12 oz. coffee to help us celebrate. Customers can now order online, too! Just go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Dining or scan one of the QR codes in the Kirby Science Discovery Center or other areas of the building. Meals often can be ready within 15 minutes and picked up in the café.

Watch for more updates to the space this fall, including physical changes to the serving counter; new equipment, lighting and flooring; retail shelving; and beautiful food displays.

“This space is the original cafeteria for Washington High School, but it won’t look like that much longer,” says DeGraff. “We are so proud of these initial updates, but the next phase of renovations will knock your socks off.”