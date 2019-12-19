December 19th Update: MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Sioux Falls Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls:

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Noah Winters - OLIVER - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 12%

Issac Smith - PETER PAN JR - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 9%

Zander Larson - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 8%

Best Actor in a Play (local)

Tanner Schartz - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 16%

Jon Hardcastle - 37 POSTCARDS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 10%

Craig Long - RADIUM GIRLS - brookings community theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Joey Volquartsen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Morningside College 11%

Kjerstin Smith - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 8%

Maddy Morgan - FRECKLE FACE STRAWBERRY - The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Taylor Ruffo - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 13%

Amy Morrison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 10%

Mary Hendricks - INSANE WITH POWER - Prairie Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Choreographer (local)

Rebekah Merriman - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 18%

Joey Volquartsen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Morningside College 15%

Emily Kehrwald - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design - Play or Musical (local)

Kendra Dexter - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 15%

Bunny Christie - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Billy Wilburn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 10%

Best Director/Musical (local)

Kim Bartling - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 14%

Michael Thompson - MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Taylor Clemens - NEXT TO NORMAL - Morningside College 13%

Best Director/Play (local)

Robin Byrne - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 22%

Amy Jackson - OCTOPUS - Morningside College 13%

JD Ackman - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 13%

Best Lighting Design - Play or Musical (local)

Matt Cook - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 33%

Corey Shlesta - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 18%

Corey Shelsta - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Dakota State University 13%

Best Musical (local)

MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 20%

MAMMA MIA! - Brookings Community Theatre 16%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 9%

Best New Work (Local

DAYTIME: A SOAP OPERA MUSICAL - The Good Night Theatre Collective 44%

REAL AS AIR - Augustana University 24%

DAD AGAIN - State University Theatre - SDSU 13%

Best Play (local)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 23%

FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 10%

CLUE - Augustana University 9%

Best Scenic Design - Play or Musical (local)

Jacob Habermann - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 18%

Annalee Dorsey - OCTOPUS - Morningside College 17%

Billy Wilburn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Prairie Repertory Theatre 13%

Best Supporting Actor/Musical (Local)

Rick Huffman - MAMMA MIA! - Sioux Empire Community Theatre 10%

Lucas Schreck - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. - The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 9%

Bob Wendland - DAYTIME: A SOAP OPERA MUSICAL - The Good Night theatre Collective 8%

Best Supporting Actor/Play (Local)

Erin Sharp - 37 POSTCARDS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 23%

Jacob Womack - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - State University Theatre - SDSU 21%

Tyler Johnson - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Actress/Musical (Local)

Maddy Morgan - HAIRSPRAY - harrisburg SPA 14%

Tatiana Chance - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 13%

Wendy Bryce - MAMMA MIA - Lamb Regional Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Actress/Play (Local)

Joey Volquartsen - HERE WE SIT - Sioux City Community Theatre 22%

Anna Kitto - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Prairie Repertory Theatre 19%

Malia Lukomski - COLUMBINUS - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 13%

Outstanding Theatre of the Year (Local)

Sioux Empire Community Theatre 17%

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 14%

Brookings Community Theatre 13%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles