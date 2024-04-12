Review: OKLAHOMA! at The Premiere Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! at The Premiere Playhouse was a stroll down memory lane for the audience with a few “fresh takes" on the songs and scenes of the musical as written by Rodgers and Hammerstein. The vocalists were all very strong performers and most of them were particularly inventive in their interpretations of songs.

Most notable in this production is the presence of the set and lighting design by Corey Shelsta. The audience is immediately transported by the presence of impressive walls of wood barn siding and artful set decoration, masterfully executed by the technical crew. The live band on stage for the production lent an air of authenticity to the feel of a party at a barn on the plains of Oklahoma in 1906.

Performances by Casey Kustak as Ali Hakim the peddler, and Adrian Johnson as Jud Fry were standouts in their commitment to character, and it made me wonder why I always thought of those two characters as supporting roles. In this production they lead with a depth of understanding of their roles and portray two normally “caricature” roles with a true sense of humanity.

Betty Kay Merkle and Patrick Simonsen portraying Laurie and Curly; the main love story being presented,were more playful than romantic in their characterizations, with smiles that absolutely radiated from a well of pure joy in their portrayal of the budding romantics. They are both accomplished performers and their voices were both powerful and melodic.

Connor Klimek and Ceil Stoll as Will Parker and Ado Annie; another more comedic romance on stage were equally playful with a little more frustrated tension of indecisiveness in this production. That conflict came through loud and clear in their characters and interactions with other cast members. Their vocal renditions were inventive and powerful, making their performances enjoyably original.

The supporting cast in this production is very strong and their choral support and dance moves are a delight to watch and listen to. The choreography is filled with intricate and fresh steps in all their production numbers. Kudos to Rachel Smith and Patrick Simonsen, this production’s choreography team.

This production, directed by Matt Nesmith, has an impressive pace in the first half of Act One, but loses some momentum with a dream sequence that is too long. It is a “bummer” ending to a mostly spritely, energy-packed first act. The pace of the dream is fine, but it’s just too long. Nesmith brings back the excitement of the production in Act Two with the party at the barn and the rest of the production moves with drive and determination toward the big cast production number “OKLAHOMA!”.

What lacks in this act is the chemistry of Curly and Laurie’s realization and acceptance of their romantic love for each other. There is no mystery of any charismatic pull of these two people being drawn together into a love commitment, but the story still delivers.

This production of OKLAHOMA! will most certainly bring back some great memories of a simpler time in American history, of the audience’s previous experiences in seeing the production presented on other stages, and of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical stylings. Sioux Falls audiences will be thoroughly entertained and delighted by this show for the whole family. What a great way to celebrate Spring in the city of Sioux Falls.

Tickets are available by phone at 605-367-6000 or online at https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions/the-premiere-premieres/.