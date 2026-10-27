Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Alton Brown to Bring AN EVENING OF ALTON BROWN to Washington Pavilion
The performance will take place on November 4.
Television personality, author and famed foodist Alton Brown will bring his signature mix of food, science, humor and unpredictability to the Washington Pavilion Wednesday, November 4, for one performance only.
An Evening of Alton Brown offers audiences a more intimate experience with the man behind Good Eats, Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen and Food Network Star. The new live show trades some of the spectacle of Brown's previous tours for connection, spontaneity and storytelling, along with new demonstrations, music and plenty of room for the unexpected.
Although he's keeping many of the details under wraps, Brown says he is “stirring up some twists on his greatest hits” and “spicing things up with new demonstrations, music and slightly scaled-down mayhem.”
Brown has performed live in more than 300 cities for well over half a million fans, building one of the most successful culinary touring franchises in the country. An Evening of Alton Brown brings audiences closer to Brown's humor, curiosity and creative approach to food through an evening that blends science, storytelling, food and heart.
Important Allergen Information
This show uses shellfish. Exposure may occur through consumption, contact or airborne particles from cooking. Shellfish allergies can cause severe reactions, including anaphylaxis. Guests with a shellfish allergy should not consume the food or enter the front-row area and should see venue staff for assistance.
About Alton Brown
Alton Brown was directing TV commercials when he got the crazy idea to go to culinary school and reinvent the cooking show. The result was Good Eats, an irreverent, science-forward program that kept Brown gainfully employed for over 20 years. Along the way, he hosted iconic programs including Iron Chef America, Food Network Star and Cutthroat Kitchen. Brown's live culinary variety shows have toured to sold-out crowds across the country since 2013, and his 10th book, a collection of essays and ruminations, Food for Thought, was a New York Times best seller. Brown is reinventing food content yet again with his new YouTube series, Alton Brown Cooks Food. He lives in Atlanta with his wife, designer Elizabeth Ingram, and a trio of nefarious canines.
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