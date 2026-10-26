Noël Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Will Come to South Dakota State University

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South Dakota State University's School of Performing Arts will present Noël Coward's comedy BLITHE SPIRIT Nov. 12-15 at the Oscar Larson Theatre in Brookings, South Dakota.

The production will run Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 12-14, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. The production is part of the university's 2026-27 theater and dance season, titled "A Season of Second Chances."

BLITHE SPIRIT follows novelist Charles Condomine, who holds a séance while researching a book and accidentally summons the ghost of his first wife, Elvira. Charles is the only person who can see Elvira, whose attempts to win him back create conflict with his second wife, Ruth. The situation escalates as the two women clash and the eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, attempts to resolve the supernatural disturbance.

Coward's comedy premiered in London's West End in 1941 and subsequently opened on Broadway in 1941. The play has since become one of the playwright's best-known works, with productions staged internationally.

The South Dakota State University production will take place at the Oscar Larson Theatre inside the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center, located at 1601 University Blvd. in Brookings. The university's School of Performing Arts produces theater, dance and music events featuring students and members of the campus arts community.

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