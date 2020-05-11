WarnerMedia Hires New Head Of Marketing For SE Asia, Australia & NZ

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales has appointed Athreyan Sundararajan as its Vice President - Marketing & Brand Services for its business in Southeast Asia and the Pacific region (SEAP).

His responsibilities in this newly-created position include marketing, social media, creative services, as well as data and insight for the company's kids and entertainment pillars. Brands under his watch include Cartoon Network, Boomerang, HBO, Cinemax, Warner TV and Oh!K.

Based in Singapore, Mr. Sundararajan reports into Clement Schwebig, WarnerMedia's managing director for SEAP and China, who said: "Athreyan is a superb addition to our new-look team, and a key piece of the puzzle as we put the finishing touches on our management structure. With his broad experience across the region, he is the perfect choice as we drive to bring out the best in our brands and showcase our world-class content and experiences."

As announced in late 2019, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales brings together the legacy businesses of Turner and HBO under one roof. As part of the interim structure, Marianne Lee was charged with managing and leading the integration of the creative services, data & insights, and marketing teams. Ms Lee will transition to a new role supervising special projects for the business in the region.

Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Mr. Sundararajan was SVP of marketing and commercial strategy for Fox Networks Group, Hong Kong & Southeast Asia. He most recently oversaw the setup of Disney Media Networks' brand solutions and partnerships team in Singapore.

Since 2008, he had a variety of roles at Fox and has experience with content brands across several genres. He has been part of major of initiatives like the launch of Fox Movies and National Geographic Abu Dhabi in the Middle East; rebranding of Fox Sports, launch of SVOD service FOX+, as well as partnership marketing for affiliates and ad-sales in Southeast Asia. He also has an agency background with stints at Leo Burnett and JWT in India, and is a graduate of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College and Mudra Institute of Communication in Ahmedabad.





