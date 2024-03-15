15th Anniversary of A Tapestry of Sacred Music Comes to Esplanade in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay will celebrate the 15th edition of A Tapestry of Sacred Music this year from 12 – 14 Apr 2024. Looking back from this milestone, it is heartening how we navigated its growth. Over the years, we have presented the sacred art forms of over 50 different communities, building a strong following of not just devotees, but those who have come to enjoy the rich tapestry of some of humanity's most affecting and powerful musical expressions.

For the festival's 15th edition, we hope to transport audiences to another realm, transforming our performance venues into the vibrant landscapes of grasslands, the serenity of temples, or the awe-inspiring ambience of churches, allowing them to experience performances as if they're truly there. These include the throat singers from Tuva—Huun-Huur-Tu—known for their uncanny vocal ability that recreates sounds of nature. UNESCO Artist for Peace Kudsi Erguner returns, leading a Sufi music ensemble comprising prominent Turkish Islamic vocalists, Imams Bekir Büyükbaş and Yunus Balcıoğlu.

The Forecourt Garden will be transformed into a Balinese temple stage, where more than 30 performers showcase heritage artforms that are associated with their villages, such as the ritual drama of Wayang Wong, the otherworldly night ceremony Calon Arang, and the iconic kecak chants. Over at the Concert Hall, we welcome vocalist and internet phenomenon Callie Day for a gospel music performance, as well as Singapore's only Gregorian chant ensemble Schola Cantorum Sancti Gregorii Magni for a performance with acoustics adjusted to replicate that of a cathedral.