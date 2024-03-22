Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Falling is now playing at Esplanade. Performances run through 24 March.

Tami and Bill are ordinary parents with extra-ordinary responsibilities. Family life is a precarious balancing act as they bring up their two kids – Lisa, 16, all attitude and angst; and Josh, a profoundly autistic 18-year-old. When this delicate balance is shattered by the arrival of a visitor, it literally becomes a matter of life and death for this family.

Playing to sold-out houses and unanimous acclaim in our 2016 run, FALLING has been repeatedly requested for a revival. And it is time to retell this enlightening story that explores the lives of a misunderstood and marginalised minority in our community, and examines the meaning of unconditional love.