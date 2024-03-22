FALLING is Now Playing at Esplanade

Performances run through 24 March.

Mar. 22, 2024
Falling is now playing at Esplanade. Performances run through 24 March.

Tami and Bill are ordinary parents with extra-ordinary responsibilities. Family life is a precarious balancing act as they bring up their two kids – Lisa, 16, all attitude and angst; and Josh, a profoundly autistic 18-year-old. When this delicate balance is shattered by the arrival of a visitor, it literally becomes a matter of life and death for this family.

Playing to sold-out houses and unanimous acclaim in our 2016 run, FALLING has been repeatedly requested for a revival. And it is time to retell this enlightening story that explores the lives of a misunderstood and marginalised minority in our community, and examines the meaning of unconditional love.




